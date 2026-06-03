Liberty Waste Solutions, Backed by Allied Industrial Partners, Acquires M&M Garbage Disposal

Further Strengthens Liberty's Residential Route Density in North Carolina's Triad Market

RALEIGH, N.C., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Waste Solutions ("Liberty" or "the Company"), a premier provider of integrated waste and recycling solutions in North Carolina, announced today it has acquired M&M Garbage Disposal ("M&M"), a subscription-based residential waste collector headquartered in Asheboro, N.C., serving the greater Greensboro and Triad market. Financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

The addition of M&M builds on Liberty's recent acquisitions of AJ Disposal and Randolph County Garbage Services, further increasing residential route density and deepening the Company's presence in the Asheboro and Greensboro regions. The M&M service area overlaps with Liberty's existing Triad footprint, enabling the Company to absorb routes onto its current fleet with no incremental capital expenditures.

"M&M Garbage Disposal has a history of serving the Asheboro community with dedication, and we are excited to welcome their customers into the Liberty family," said Rick Prather, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "This acquisition is a natural extension of our growing Triad presence and reflects our continued commitment to providing reliable, high-quality waste solutions to the communities we serve."

Liberty has undertaken significant operational enhancements since first receiving financial backing from Allied Industrial Partners in 2022, including modernizing its fleet, implementing advanced routing and dispatch technologies, and expanding its suite of waste management services. In April 2024, the Company divested its scrap metal division to become a pure play vertically integrated provider of waste solutions. Liberty has also completed several strategic acquisitions to broaden its regional footprint and diversify its service capabilities.

"Liberty continues to execute its buy-and-build strategy with impressive discipline, and the acquisition of M&M Garbage Disposal is a compelling example of the platform's ability to identify and integrate highly synergistic opportunities," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. "We remain enthusiastic about Liberty's trajectory in the Triad and across North Carolina, and we look forward to supporting the team as they continue to build long-term value."

About Liberty Waste Solutions

Liberty Waste Solutions is a leading provider of integrated waste and recycling solutions in North Carolina. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the Company offers comprehensive waste management solutions tailored to meet the needs of residential, commercial, and municipal clients. For more information, visit www.libertywastesolutions.com.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is a lower-middle market private equity firm that currently has over $1 billion of assets under management. The firm thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services, and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement – enabling the firm to scale platforms through disciplined buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

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SOURCE Liberty Waste Solutions