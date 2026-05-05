Allied Industrial Partners-backed Liberty Waste Solutions Acquires Randolph County Garbage Services

Expands the Company's Operations in North Carolina's Asheboro and Greensboro Regions

RALEIGH, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Waste Solutions ("Liberty" or "the Company"), a premier provider of integrated waste and recycling solutions in North Carolina, announced today it has acquired Randolph County Garbage Services, a residential subscription waste collection operation located in Asheboro, N.C., serving customers across the greater Greensboro and Triad market.

This strategic acquisition builds on Liberty's recent acquisition of AJ Disposal, increasing residential route density and further strengthening the Company's presence in the Asheboro and Greensboro regions. Financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

"Randolph County Garbage Services has built a trusted reputation serving residential customers across the Asheboro area for years, and we're proud to carry that legacy forward," said Rick Prather, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "This acquisition deepens our commitment to the Triad and reflects our continued focus on delivering reliable, high-quality solutions to the communities we serve."

Liberty has undertaken significant operational enhancements since first receiving financial backing from Allied Industrial Partners in 2022, including modernizing its fleet, implementing advanced routing and dispatch technologies, and expanding its suite of waste management services. In April 2024, the Company divested its scrap metal division to become a pure play vertically integrated provider of waste solutions. Liberty has also completed several strategic acquisitions to broaden its regional footprint and diversify its service capabilities.

"Liberty's continued success in executing its buy-and-build strategy is a testament to the strength of the management team and the quality of the platform they've built," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. "Randolph County Garbage Services is a thoughtful, strategic addition that deepens Liberty's presence in a key market and supports our shared focus on sustainable, long-term value creation."

About Liberty Waste Solutions

Liberty Waste Solutions is a leading provider of integrated waste and recycling solutions in North Carolina. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the Company offers comprehensive waste management solutions tailored to meet the needs of residential, commercial, and municipal clients. For more information, visit www.libertywastesolutions.com.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is a lower-middle market private equity firm that currently has over $1 billion of assets under management. The firm thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services, and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement – enabling the firm to scale platforms through disciplined buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

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SOURCE Liberty Waste Solutions