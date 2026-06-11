Liberty Waste Solutions, Backed by Allied Industrial Partners, Acquires Bill's Trash Services

Expands Liberty's Footprint in the Fayetteville Market and Strengthens Residential Offerings in Harnett County

RALEIGH, N.C., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Waste Solutions ("Liberty" or "the Company"), a premier provider of integrated waste and recycling solutions in North Carolina, announced today it has acquired Bill's Trash Services ("Bill's Trash"), a residential waste collector serving the greater Fayetteville market and Harnett County, N.C. Financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

The acquisition builds on Liberty's established Harnett County operations, materially increasing residential route density while extending the Company's reach into the surrounding Fayetteville market. Bill's Trash brings immediate scale and a customer base that integrates seamlessly with Liberty's existing footprint.

"Bill's Trash Services has been a fixture in Harnett County and the broader Fayetteville communities, and we are excited to build on that foundation," said Rick Prather, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "This acquisition represents a meaningful step in scaling our residential offering across North Carolina and reflects our continued investment in the markets where we already operate."

Bill's Trash marks Liberty's fourth acquisition in 2026, which follows M&M Garbage Disposal, Randolph County Garbage Servicing and AJ Disposal. These strategic acquisitions broaden the Company's regional footprint and diversify its service capabilities. Liberty has also undertaken significant operational enhancements since first receiving financial backing from Allied Industrial Partners in 2022, including modernizing its fleet, implementing advanced routing and dispatch technologies, and expanding its suite of waste management services. In April 2024, the Company divested its scrap metal division to become a pure play vertically integrated provider of waste solutions.

"Bill's Trash Services is a strategic addition that meaningfully expands Liberty's residential platform into the attractive Fayetteville market while building on the Company's already established operations," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. "Liberty continues to demonstrate disciplined execution against its growth strategy, and we look forward to supporting the team as they continue to scale."

About Liberty Waste Solutions

Liberty Waste Solutions is a leading provider of integrated waste and recycling solutions in North Carolina. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the Company offers comprehensive waste management solutions tailored to meet the needs of residential, commercial, and municipal clients. For more information, visit www.libertywastesolutions.com.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is a lower-middle market private equity firm that currently has over $1 billion of assets under management. The firm thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services, and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement – enabling the firm to scale platforms through disciplined buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

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SOURCE Liberty Waste Solutions