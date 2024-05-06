Liberty1 Financial Nominated for the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics

IRVINE, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty1 Financial, a leading personal and business lending provider, proudly announces its nomination for the prestigious Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Ethics. This esteemed recognition highlights Liberty1 Financials' commitment to ethical business practices and dedication to integrity in all aspects of its operations.

Jeannette Preston, Managing Director of Liberty1 Financial, proudly announces that Liberty1 Financial has been nominated for the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics. The award recognizes companies that uphold the highest standards of ethics and trust among their employees, customers, and local communities.

Liberty1 Financial offers loans to individuals needing immediate funding for various purposes, such as paying off high-interest credit cards, handling unforeseen expenses, or consolidating debt without the requirement of collateral. The company prides itself on delivering personalized and flexible financial solutions, setting it apart from competitors with a one-size-fits-all approach.

Receiving a nomination for the BBB Torch Award for Ethics is a testament to Liberty1 Financials' unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, honesty, and transparency in its interactions with clients, employees, and the community at large. This nomination underscores Liberty1 Financials' reputation as a trusted partner in financial planning and its dedication to ethical conduct in the financial services industry.

Jeannette Preston, Managing Director of Liberty1 Financial, expressed her gratitude for the nomination, stating, "At Liberty1 Financial, ethics are at the core of everything we do. We are honored to be nominated for the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics, as it validates our ongoing efforts to prioritize integrity and transparency in our business practices. This nomination is a testament to our team's dedication to serving our clients with the highest ethical standards, and we are truly grateful for the recognition."

Liberty1 Financial remains committed to upholding the principles of integrity and ethics as it continues to serve its clients and contribute positively to the financial services industry.

For media inquiries or more information about Liberty1 Financial, don't hesitate to get in touch with Jeannette Preston at [email protected] or (949) 922-7990.

About Liberty1 Financial: Liberty1 Financial, recognized as the 4th fastest-growing Pacific Business by Inc. Magazine and nominated for the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics, has been a leader in innovative lending solutions since 2011. Specializing in personalized and business loans, we've processed over 35,000 loans, saving clients over $47 million in skyrocketing interest accumulation. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 5-star rating on Google, Liberty1 Financial provides loans up to one million dollars, featuring a less-than-5-minute application process. Rapid fund disbursement, within 24-48 hours, leads to our commitment.

SOURCE Liberty1 Financial