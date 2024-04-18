Liberty1 Financial Rockets To #4 Spot: Liberty1 Financial's Increased Growth Story Unveiled By Inc. Magazine

IRVINE, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty1 Financial, a leading provider of personal and business loans, proudly announces its recognition by Inc. Magazine as the 4th fastest growing business in the USA-Pacific region. This prestigious award reflects Liberty1 Financials' commitment to innovation, exceptional leadership, and dedication to providing tailored financial solutions to its family of clients.

Managing Directors Todd Betlejewski and Jeannette Preston of Liberty1 Financial accept the prestigious award from ink Magazine, recognizing the company as the 4th fastest-growing business in the Pacific Region.

Liberty1 Financial offers loans to individuals needing immediate funding for various purposes, such as paying off high-interest credit cards, handling unforeseen expenses, or consolidating debt without the requirement of collateral. The company prides itself on delivering personalized and flexible financial solutions, setting it apart from competitors with a one-size-fits-all approach. The recent expansion of Liberty1 Financials' market presence and services has positioned the company as a standout in the industry, catching the attention of Inc. Magazine. The recognition as the 4th fastest-growing business in the Pacific is attributed to several key factors.

Rapid Revenue Growth: Liberty1 Financial demonstrated impressive financial performance, showcasing a substantial increase in revenue over a short period. According to Inc. Magazine, this was pivotal in securing its position as the 4th fastest-growing business.





Innovative Strategies: The company's success can be credited to adopting innovative business strategies, outpacing competitors, and capturing a significant market share. This emphasis on creativity and adaptability contributed to its rapid growth.





Exceptional Leadership: Strong leadership was crucial to the company's achievements. Visionary leaders effectively guide the organization, fostering a culture of excellence, and navigated challenges, propelling Liberty1 Financial to be the 4th fastest-growing business.





Dedicated and Caring Expert Team: Liberty1 Financials' hand-selected team of financial experts are committed to streamlining the loan process, ensuring a swift and efficient experience for its family of clients. The company's industry-first "Liberty1 Community Cares" program reflects its commitment to giving back to the community. Jeannette Preston , Co-Founder and Managing Director of Liberty1 Financial, expressed gratitude for the Inc. Magazine award, stating, "We are honored to receive the Inc. Magazine Fastest Growing Business in the USA -Pacific Region award, a testament to Liberty1 Financials' commitment to providing innovative, personalized financial solutions.

About Liberty1 Financial: Liberty1 Financial, recognized as the 4th fastest-growing Pacific business by Inc. Magazine, has been a leader in innovative lending solutions since 2008. Specializing in personalized and business loans, we've processed thousands of loans, saving clients over $47 million in skyrocketing interest accumulation. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 5-star rating on Google, Liberty1 Financial provides loans up to one million dollars, featuring a less-than-5-minute application process. Rapid fund disbursement, within 24-48 hours, leads to our commitment to swift and efficient funding. For more information, visit Liberty1financial.com

