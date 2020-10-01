Libertyville to Reward Customers of Local Auto Dealerships

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During difficult economic times, the Village of Libertyville has brought back the "Shop Libertyville Rewards" program to support local businesses community-wide. Purchasers and lessees of new vehicles in Libertyville reap rewards as part of the Libertyville Rewards program. While supplies last, buy a new vehicle at any of 12 Libertyville auto dealerships and receive certificates from the Village of Libertyville, usable towards goods and services at participating businesses. Libertyville residents receive $200 in certificates and non-residents $100 in certificates. Additionally, for each benefiting customer, the dealerships will donate $100 towards local charities that respond to community members in need. The program is intended to encourage people to make Libertyville their car buying destination and to thank them for shopping while promoting the many great retailers throughout Libertyville. The program will kick-off on Oct. 1 and dealership customers will be eligible for certificates throughout the month.

According to Libertyville Mayor Terry Weppler, "Vehicle-related businesses are crucial to our local economy through their sales taxes, employment, connections to other local business and their ongoing support of community events and organizations. We are happy to be able to reward customers for shopping Libertyville's Mile of Cars and to extend the purchasing power of the Rewards certificates throughout the community."

Auto-related businesses represent approximately 60% of all sales tax receipts received by Libertyville. Taxes support needed services, including parks, fire and police protection. These auto dealers also provide employment to nearly 800 people. Their community support extends beyond taxes and jobs to sponsorship of Libertyville's Independence Day fireworks and various organizations. A map of the dealerships can be found at www.Libertyville.com/MileofCars.

The first 30 customers purchasing a new vehicle at each of 12 Libertyville dealerships Oct. 1-31, 2020, are eligible for rewards certificates. In early November, the Village will mail certificates to customers for use before Feb. 28, 2021. A list of participating businesses will be mailed to certificate holders and will be posted on Libertyville's program website (www.Libertyville.com/Rewards). Participating businesses may display a sign in their store indicating they accept Rewards certificates.

Glenn Bockwinkel, General Manager of Libertyville Lincoln and Mile of Cars representative, is a program supporter. "The dealerships on Libertyville's Mile of Cars are thrilled to partner with the Village on this program. It's exciting to be able to reward customers for their local support and to extend the benefit to residents and businesses throughout the community."

The Libertyville Rewards certificates are a part of the Shop 60048 effort, a program intended to strengthen Libertyville businesses through encouraging area residents to shop locally and educating them about local business offerings. When people shop locally, it does help add to local sales tax revenues that support Village services but, more importantly, it strengthens local businesses and provides employment opportunities.

About the Village of Libertyville – The Village of Libertyville is a north suburban Chicago community of nearly 22,000 residents and over 900 businesses, including 25 retail centers, almost 100 restaurants and a historic downtown. www.VisitLibertyville.com

About the Libertyville Mile of Cars – The Libertyville Mile of Cars is comprised of 12 Libertyville dealerships, representing 18 new vehicle brands, as well as a large selection of used vehicles.

CONTACTS:

Terry Weppler , Mayor, Libertyville, IL , 847-918-2028

, Mayor, , 847-918-2028 Glenn Bockwinkel , Libertyville Mile of Cars, Libertyville Lincoln, 847-431-3060

, Libertyville Mile of Cars, Libertyville Lincoln, 847-431-3060 Kelly Amidei , Libertyville, IL - Village Administrator, 847-918-2027

, Administrator, 847-918-2027 Heather Rowe , Libertyville, IL - Economic Development Coordinator, 847-918-2027, [email protected]

