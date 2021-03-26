LibKey Now Integrated with PICO Portal

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Iron, LLC, a leading information technology company developing innovative services for libraries, publishers, and their users, announced an integration of their LibKey service with PICO Portal, an exciting new systematic review platform. This integration delivers one-click linking to PDF articles from citation records users have imported into their PICO Portal libraries.

"We hear from researchers and libraries alike how much services that help save them time and work more efficiently are appreciated," said Kendall Bartsch, CEO at Third Iron. "Accessing scholarly articles can be a time-consuming and confusing process, especially if access is from multiple sources, such as a publisher in some cases and an aggregator in others. Providing researchers with simple, fast, one-click access to articles has proven to significantly simplify and expedite workflow. We are excited to partner with PICO Portal to deliver these benefits to their users." PICO Portal Founder Eitan Agai noted that "Conducting a systematic review is a significant, time-consuming undertaking, often involving multiple researchers who are affiliated with different organizations. Getting researchers immediately to content with LibKey, with no delays or confusion, is a tremendous improvement to the systematic review process."

LibKey integration in PICO Portal is available for any library who is a current Third Iron customer. Integration is automatic and set-up directly between Third Iron and PICO Portal.

About Third Iron®

Third Iron, LLC is a leading information technology company developing innovate services that benefit libraries and their users. Third Iron services include BrowZine, LibKey Discovery, LibKey Link, LibKey Nomad and LibKey.io. Founded in 2011, Third Iron products are used by researchers from over 1,000 corporations, hospitals, universities and government centers in more than 36 countries. For more information, visit https://thirdiron.com/

About PICO Portal®

PICO Portal leverages AI to accelerate research and innovation by providing the most comprehensive, impact driven, and efficiency systematic review platform on the market. For more information, visit https://picoportal.org/

