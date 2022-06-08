LibLab Raises $42M Series A to Autogenerate Software Development Kits for API Services

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LibLab, a developer tools company that offers a SDK-as-a-Service platform for engineering teams, today announced that it has raised $42 million in Series A funding to enable the expansion of its core software development kit (SDK) code generator services. Global software investor Insight Partners led the round, with participation from new and existing investors such as Zeev Ventures, Stepstone, Sheva, and Rainfall. LibLab previously raised $8M Seed led by Zeev Ventures. This brings LibLab's total raised to $50 million.

Companies develop SDKs to provide language-specific access patterns to their API services, but developing an SDK successfully in multiple languages simultaneously is difficult to achieve; each language has its own requirements that change with time. To ease this pain point, LibLab is developing SDK development tools, including an open-source code generator engine that enables developers to easily add SDKs in multiple languages for their API services.

LibLab was founded in 2022 by Sagiv Ofek, CEO of the company and a seasoned engineering leader. Sagiv first encountered the pain of developing SDKs when he launched his first startup and needed to support multiple languages with limited engineering resources. Later, while leading large engineering teams at enterprise companies, Sagiv experienced the added value that well-built SDKs can bring to businesses – faster developer adoption, easier integration and controlled API access. Sagiv also saw the need for better automation and developer tools that provide a continuous sync between API, SDKs and documentation.

"APIs are the modern communication layer of the internet and SDKs make them more accessible to developers while providing necessary safeguards for using them," said Ofek. "LibLab is automating the entire lifecycle of SDKs – from development to maintenance – so that customers can focus on their core business instead."

LibLab's generated SDK package includes all the tools developers need to quickly integrate with the API, including authentication, routing, error handling, and security. The tool also generates a documentation page and developer portal, ensuring the APIs, SDKs, and documentation are always in sync.

Praveen Akkiraju, Managing Director at Insight Partners, has joined LibLab's board of directors. "SDKs are a crucial component for every API service. Companies that care about the usage and adoption of their API services should offer the best-in-class SDKs to their developers," said Akkiraju. "This is what LibLab offers, and Insight is thrilled to partner with Sagiv and the team on this exciting next chapter in the company's growth journey."

The service is currently in a closed beta and the company is expecting to release its open-source engine next.

About LibLab

Established in 2022 by Sagiv Ofek, LibLab is a remote-first developer-tools company that automates the development, production, and maintenance of SDKs. LibLab has an open-source engine that generates SDKs from any API in any language. In addition, the company provides a suite of products that automate, and support the production and maintenance of SDKs - security monitoring, developer portals, analytics, and more. The company is in a private beta.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of February 24, 2022, the closing of the firm's recent fundraise, Fund XII, brings Insight Partners' regulatory assets under management to over $90B. Insight Partners has invested in more than 600 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Insight Partners meets great software leaders where they are in their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

