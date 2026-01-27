Libra Industries Remains Longstanding Leader in Nationwide PPE Cleaning and Recycling Services as Organizations Seek More Sustainable Cost Solutions

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations across the United States face mounting pressure from rising PPE costs, supply chain volatility, and increasing sustainability expectations, Libra Industries continues to lead the industry in nationwide glove and PPE cleaning and recycling services.

With more than 55 years of experience, Libra Industries has set the standard for professional PPE cleaning and reuse long before reusable PPE became a focal point of environmental or financial strategy. Today, organizations across manufacturing, government, healthcare, construction, and food processing rely on Libra's established nationwide infrastructure to safely extend the life of gloves and protective equipment while reducing waste and controlling costs.

"For decades, organizations have trusted us because we put customers and their safety first," said Beth Yoxheimer, president of Libra Industries. "Our leadership in PPE cleaning and recycling comes from experience, consistency, and our unwavering commitment to protecting workers."

Libra Industries' glove and PPE cleaning and recycling program is built on a closed-loop, safety-first process designed to meet strict hygiene and performance expectations across industries. Used PPE is sent from customer facilities and cleaned using EPA-registered sanitizers, controlled multi-cycle wash formulas, and non-hazardous cleaning solutions. Every item is inspected, metal-detected if required, and evaluated before being returned to service. PPE that cannot be safely restored is returned to the customer for review, ensuring full transparency.

"If PPE doesn't meet our standards and the customer criteria, it doesn't go back into circulation," Yoxheimer added. "That's how trust is built."

This disciplined approach allows organizations to:

Reduce PPE and MRO costs by up to 80%

Maintain consistent safety and compliance standards

Improve PPE availability during supply chain disruptions

Significantly reduce landfill waste and environmental impact

Just in the past 5 years, Libra Industries has helped customers remove nearly 12 million pounds of PPE waste from landfills and generate more than $159 million in documented cost avoidance through PPE reuse programs.

Libra Industries supports organizations across the U.S. with scalable, consistent PPE cleaning and recycling programs tailored to industry-specific needs. Whether supporting a single facility or a multi-location operation, the company delivers uniform safety standards and predictable outcomes nationwide.

"Our customers operate in complex, regulated environments," Yoxheimer said. "They choose us because we understand those demands and deliver the same level of service and accountability across every location."

To help organizations evaluate PPE cleaning and recycling within their own operations, Libra Industries offers a risk-free 90-day trial. During the trial, PPE reuse rates, waste reduction, and cost savings are tracked and reported. If measurable savings are not demonstrated, the first month is refunded in full.

"The data tells the story," Yoxheimer said. "The trial gives organizations confidence that this is a solution built to perform in real-world conditions."

To learn more about Libra Industries' nationwide glove and PPE cleaning and recycling services, or to start a risk-free trial, visit: https://www.librami.com/readyship-glove-and-ppe-recycling

For more than 55 years, Libra Industries has been a national leader in professional glove and PPE cleaning and recycling. Serving organizations across the United States, Libra Industries delivers safe, compliant, and data-driven PPE solutions that reduce costs, protect workers, and minimize environmental impact.

