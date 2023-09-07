LIBRA Insurance Partners Announces New Partnerships with TailorMade Wealth Counsel and Brokers Central

Organizations Primed to Leverage LIBRA Partner Resources to Fuel Growth & Expansion Initiatives

BALTIMORE, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LIBRA Insurance Partners, the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization (IMO) in the United States, announces two new partner agencies, TailorMade Wealth Counsel (TailorMade) and Brokers Central, continuing LIBRA's mission to further build upon its 'strength of many and power of one' culture.

"The tools and support that LIBRA brings to the industry are truly a step above the rest, making the decision to partner with them easy," said Daniel A. Roeske, president and CEO of TailorMade Wealth Counsel. "While there are several new capabilities we gain through this partnership, incorporating their technologies will allow us to improve upon internal operational efficiencies and further enhance the client experience for both our affiliated advisors and their clients."

TailorMade is a boutique financial practice dedicated to providing its clients and partners with a wide range of concierge wealth services. Beyond liquid asset management, the firm's top priority is creating 'tailor-made' roadmaps unique to each individual's needs and fundamentally based on their long-term goals. Roeske, alongside TailorMade's COO and Director of Planning, Keith Huberman, CFP®, has created a leadership team with unparalleled experience in providing solutions to the financial elite, their families, their businesses and other advisors.

"As an organization dedicated to providing an elevated level of service, we were looking to expand our existing carrier partner relationships and product offerings for our clients, the advisors, to better meet the needs of their clientele," said Keith Huberman, CFP® COO and Director of Planning for TailorMade. "LIBRA has an extensive network of carrier relationships and integrating those into our platform, along with the lineup of the additional tools and technologies LIBRA offers, empowers us to quickly scale and further accelerate our upward growth trajectory."

"Tailormade is a well-known and highly respected firm," said J. Craig Collins, Executive Vice President, Chief Relationship Office for LIBRA. "They will be an excellent addition to LIBRA and our institutional platform by providing us additional presence with some of our larger institutional customers where they have a long history."

Both TailorMade and Broker Central have experienced double-digit year-over-year growth and are poised for continued, rapid expansion. "I've been impressed by the professionalism and the success of these organizations," added Collins. "They share the same passion for excellence and integrity which aligns with LIBRA's values."

"After meeting with the LIBRA team, we recognized that their spirit of innovation toward efficiency while maintaining a high level of service is very much in line with our organization," said Yoel Y Bodek, founding CEO of Broker Central. "Partnering with them is part of our plan for continued expansion as LIBRA's capabilities are perfectly aligned to support our growth initiatives, and we look forward to tapping into the synergies that come from this partnership."

Brokers Central specializes in offering comprehensive life, disability, and long-term care insurance solutions and managing the intricate details of the coverage quoting and placement process for insurance and financial professionals, P&C agencies, and esteemed financial institutions, spanning the entire Atlantic Seaboard. Distinguished by its personalized and client-centric approach, the company offers an extensive portfolio, cutting-edge sales tools and unparalleled back-office support, delivered with a laser focus on excellence. Broker Central has historically grown at 25% annually and aims to continue that growth trajectory. In 2023, it launched Sentury Financial Advisors, a boutique insurance agency, and hired Barry Schwartz as the sales leader.

"These two fantastic agencies are a welcome addition to our LIBRA family, and we look forward to working alongside them as they continue to build upon their successes," said William (Bill) Shelow, CLU®, ChFC®, CPCU®, LLIF, president and CEO of LIBRA. "Both Broker Central and TailorMade are poised for rapid growth and we are honored they decided to partner with us to help fast track that expansion."

With a mission to be the preeminent marketing organization in the country, LIBRA's offers agency partners greater operating efficiencies, enhanced technological capabilities, and an expanded line up of affiliated carriers and reinsurers. Specifically, LIBRA is focused on adding value to its partners and driving quality business to its carriers, guided by three strategic pillars:

1. Differentiate resources and experiences for our partner agencies:

Proprietary processing tools and platforms for quick quotes and informals

Exclusive access to a dedicated medical director

Proprietary product analysis, white papers, and benchmarking tools

Invitations to exclusive training resources and events

Best practices and idea sharing at all meetings

2. Deliver proprietary programs, processes, and products to differentiate our partners:

Partner-owned and producer-accessible Reinsurance Company

Exclusive facultative underwriting program with RGA Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)

3. Create uniquely aligned, strategic relationships with carriers

Carrier SLA/Throughput tool

Exclusive compensation programs

This announcement comes on the heels of another recently announced partnership for LIBRA with Highland Capital Brokerage.

About TailorMade Wealth Counsel

TailorMade Wealth Counsel (TailorMade) is a boutique financial practice offering a unique array of wealth management services for individuals, families, family offices and other advisors. From asset diversification, investment advisory, and tax efficiency to life insurance and more, the company provides comprehensive solutions designed to create, grow, and maintain one's wealth. TailorMade offers a distinctive approach to comprehensive wealth management with personalized strategies designed to balance the legal, tax, emotional and wealth aspects of one's financial life to align with their specific financial objectives to deliver a comprehensive planning solution that works both today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.tailormade-wealth.com

About Broker Central, LLC

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, Brokers Central specializes in life, disability, and long-term care insurance. The company provides a wide range of insurance products, sales tools and back-office support for insurance and financial professionals, P&C agencies and financial institutions throughout the Atlantic Seaboard. The team at Brokers Central prides itself on delivering exceptional service and expertise to meet each client's financial needs and is committed to providing the highest level of guidance and support in navigating the complexities of the financial landscape through investment advice, retirement planning, and insurance strategies. In 2023, the company launched Sentury Financial Advisors, a boutique insurance agency. For more information, visit www.brokerscentral.com

About LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA)

LIBRA Insurance Partners is an insurance marketing organization dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers, and financial institutions. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, and through the merger with Insurance Designers of America (IDA) in 2022, the firm exists to leverage strategic relationships, expertise, and innovation to expand life insurance distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. LIBRA Insurance Partners is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of resources to differentiate partner agencies from the competition. Its firms benefit from robust proprietary service offerings, unparalleled partnership, product expertise, and access to industry-leading technologies and tools, including expansive underwriting support resources. To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit www.LIBRAInsurancePartners.com or call (410) 837-3022.

MEDIA CONTACT

AdvisorPR

Alana Kohl & Jill Schofield

702-685-7450

[email protected]

SOURCE LIBRA Insurance Partners