LIBRA Insurance Partners Announces New Vice President of Operations, Rick Buteau

"As LIBRA continues to expand and cultivate its product and service offerings, we recognized the need for a strong leader to oversee the development and continuation of our differentiated tools and processes recognizing that service and the service experience are necessary to compete at the highest level. We are excited to welcome Rick Buteau to the team and look forward to applying his skills and knowledge of the sales and insurance carrier workflows to work for both LIBRA and our key carrier partners," said Bill Shelow, President & CEO at LIBRA Insurance Partners. "He understands our vision, and better yet, data and data-driven decision making. I look forward to leveraging his expertise to help fuel our next phase of growth."

Buteau is an accomplished executive with more than 20 years of experience in the insurance and financial industry. Prior to LIBRA Insurance Partners, Buteau served as the assistant vice president of operations for Symetra, an insurance company providing employee benefits, retirement plans, life insurance and annuities. During his tenure, he worked to align sales with service, increasing internal efficiency and optimizing net profit. These initiatives included building an in-house CRM system and mobile application that allowed the sales team to strategize and better track new business opportunities, monitor key cases and identify service downturns and adjust accordingly. This led to greater prevention and expedited resolution of service issues, as well as new reporting procedures that detected unexplored areas for growth.

Buteau also worked for The Hartford in multiple roles, including Director of Operations. Under his leadership, his team was recognized for restructuring the Mutual Fund Division to improve back-office service efficiencies by seamlessly transitioning outsourced services to in-house operations. Other achievements include reorganizing processes within the Individual Life Division to reduce cycle times while increasing the quality of service provided and cultivating stronger relationships with distribution partners.

"I am honored to join such a dynamic organization as LIBRA and its commitment to continuously explore and expand upon ways to elevate its service offerings," said Buteau. "I look forward to building a bright future with the LIBRA team along with their partner agencies and carrier partners. Under Bill's leadership, LIBRA is well-positioned for growth, and together, I know we can build LIBRA and their partner agencies to new heights."

About LIBRA

LIBRA Insurance Partners is an insurance marketing organization that is dedicated to serving its partners and their brokers in navigating the marketplace. They differentiate themselves by offering industry-leading knowledge, resources and education in order to provide financial security for families and businesses. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, the united firm is committed to the ongoing development and enhancement of robust, proprietary resources for its partners that revolutionize the industry. The organization's foundation is built on collaboration and sharing best practices; partners grow their agencies together through regular training, networking and educational opportunities. To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit www.LIBRAInsurancePartners.com or call (410) 837-3022.

