LIBRA Insurance Partners Appoints Carol A. Goetsch As VP of Institutional Markets

Goetsch to spearhead expansion of insurance distribution with financial institutions

BALTIMORE, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA), the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization (IMO) in the United States, announces the appointment of Carol Goetsch as Vice President of Institutional Markets. With 40 years of relevant industry experience, Goetsch, under the leadership of J. Craig Collin, Executive Vice President and Chief Relationship Manager at LIBRA, will oversee the expansion initiatives of insurance distribution within financial institutions.

"LIBRA and our affiliated partners are committed to expanding our footprint in the financial institution arena. We believe that integrating insurance planning into a comprehensive financial plan is critical for advisors and their clients. By partnering with institutions to offer a robust, compliant platform to their affiliated insurance and financial professionals, we can collectively expand upon their abilities to deliver customized integrated solutions to their clients," said William (Bill) Shelow, CLU®, ChFC®, CPCU®, LLIF, President and CEO of LIBRA. "Carol is the right person to lead this expansion strategy for LIBRA, and we look forward to applying her vast experience and expertise to build and expand upon this business venture further, taking it to the next level."

Goetsch is a dedicated insurance professional whose expertise spans sales distribution management, technology, financial planning, and product/case design. She joins LIBRA with a deep understanding of carrier distribution and product management and a proven track record in developing, implementing, and managing processes and protocols for various lines of business, including life, long-term care, disability insurance, and annuities, integrating technology solutions effectively.

"We are thrilled to have Carol join the team at LIBRA," said J. Craig Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Relationship Officer. "This is a critically important distribution strategy for us, and having someone of Carol's caliber, with her vast experience, industry knowledge, and extensive network, makes her an invaluable addition. Carol's credibility and familiarity with the institutional market are fundamental to our expansion initiatives and will be instrumental in enhancing our leading platform for independent insurance product distribution to institutional clients."

"I am excited to lead LIBRA's Institutional Markets, returning to my core passion for insurance," said Carol Goetsch, Vice President of Institutional Markets. "The institutional sector is dynamic, with its unique challenges of balancing internal priorities, adapting to regulatory shifts, and driving business growth. I aim to align LIBRA's offerings with these evolving needs, ensuring we effectively support our clients in this complex environment."

Known for her client- and advisor-focused approach, Goetsch brings intuitive and analytical skills to LIBRA with a strong emphasis on regulatory compliance. She has excelled as a manager and liaison throughout her career, building profitable relationships with insurance carriers, technology firms, financial advisors, and internal partners. Goetsch's previous roles include organizations such as RBC Capital Markets, COVR Financial Technologies, U.S. Bank, UBS Financial Services, Prudential/Wachovia Securities, Hartford Life Insurance Company, and Northwestern National Life Insurance Company, all of which underscore her commitment to driving innovation and success in the insurance sector and financial services industry.

Collins added, "We have made significant investments to ensure our firms can conduct business in a regulatory compliant and the most secure manner possible. We want to continue to build upon our robust platform for independent distribution of insurance products for the clients of the institutions we serve."

"I look forward to playing an important role as we continue to help advisors and their clients plan and protect for what is most important to them," added Goetsch.

With a mission to be the preeminent marketing organization in the country, LIBRA is focused on adding value to its partners, driving quality business to its carriers and is guided by three strategic pillars:

Differentiate resources and experiences for our partner agencies: Proprietary processing tools and platforms for quick quotes and informals

Exclusive access to a dedicated medical director

Proprietary product analysis, white papers, and benchmarking tools

Invitations to exclusive training resources and events

Best practices and idea sharing at all meetings Deliver proprietary programs, processes, and products to differentiate our partners: Partner-owned and producer-accessible Reinsurance Company

Exclusive facultative underwriting program with RGA Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) Create uniquely aligned, strategic relationships with carriers Carrier SLA/Throughput tool

Exclusive compensation programs

About LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA)

LIBRA Insurance Partners is an insurance marketing organization dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers and financial institutions. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, and through the merger with Insurance Designers of America (IDA) in 2022, the firm exists to leverage strategic relationships, expertise and innovation to expand life insurance distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. LIBRA Insurance Partners is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of resources to differentiate partner agencies from the competition. Its firms benefit from robust proprietary service offerings, unparalleled partnership, product expertise and access to industry-leading technologies and tools, including expansive underwriting support resources. To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit www.libraip.com or call (410) 837-3022.

