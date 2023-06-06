LIBRA Insurance Partners Names New Board Chairman and Members

New Board Leadership to Drive Next Chapter of LIBRA and Build Upon Former Chairman Mark Rosen's Legacy of Success

BALTIMORE, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LIBRA Insurance Partners, the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization (IMO) in the United States, announces member, Gonzalo M. Garcia, CLU, managing partner of AgencyONE Insurance Marketing Group, LLC as its new chairman of the board. LIBRA also announces the addition of two new board members; Chris Bottaro, MBA, senior vice president of insurance for Valmark Financial Group and Eric Griffin, CLU, RHU, executive vice president of The Carson Group.

"Over the last decade, LIBRA Partners has experienced tremendous growth and I would be remiss if I didn't acknowledge the incredible job Mark Rosen has done serving as our chairman of the board since 2014," said William (Bill) Shelow, CLU®, ChFC®, CPCU®, LLIF, president and CEO of LIBRA. "Our success is due in large part to Mark, including his masterful work in guiding the organization through two key mergers to becoming the largest independently owned IMO today. In handing the baton off to Gonzalo, we know we as an organization are well poised for the future and are ecstatic to welcome another industry icon to the role. Gonzalo has a long track record of success and a clear vision for LIBRA's next chapter. We are confident he, along with Chris, Eric and the rest of the board, will not only carry on Mark's legacy but also build upon it as LIBRA continues on its growth trajectory."

"I am honored to be tapped as the new chairman of an organization that is dedicated to excellence and innovation and is leading the way in revolutionizing the life insurance industry," said Garcia. "We are thrilled to welcome Chris and Eric to the board, both of which have demonstrated exemplary leadership skills with their respective organizations. Their forward-thinking mindset and sharp business acumen will make them valuable members."

With a mission to be the preeminent marketing organization in the country, LIBRA is focused on adding value to its partners, driving quality business to its carriers and is guided by three strategic pillars:

Differentiate resources and experiences for our partner agencies: Proprietary processing tools for quick quotes and informals

Exclusive Medical Director

Proprietary product analysis and white papers

Best practices and idea sharing at all meetings Deliver proprietary programs, processes, and products to differentiate our partners: Partner-owned and producer-accessible Reinsurance Company

Exclusive facultative underwriting program with a major reinsurer Create uniquely aligned, strategic relationships with carriers Carrier SLA/Throughput tool

Exclusive compensation programs

For more information about LIBRA Insurance Partners, visit: www.LIBRAInsurancePartners.com.

About Gonzalo Garcia

As a partner at AgencyONE Insurance Marketing Group, LLC, Gonzalo Garcia is responsible for assisting financial advisors reduce their client's exposure to morbidity, longevity, mortality, and tax risks. Prior to joining AgencyONE, he spent two years with Credit Suisse, a global investment bank, as a Managing Director in the Fixed Income Division working with institutional investors hedging longevity and mortality risk. Earlier in his career, Garcia held several senior positions at The BISYS Group (now Crump Life Insurance Services) and ultimately ascended to Executive Vice President operating as a key member of the senior management team prior to his departure in 2007.

Garcia is an active member of Finseca, having served as AALU Co-Chair on the Brokerage and Independent Distribution Task Force and a member of the AALU Diversity Committee. He is also is an active member of The Forum 400, The National Association of Independent Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA) and The Society of Financial Service Professionals (SFSP). Gonzalo currently Chairs the John Hancock Advisory Council, has served on the Brokerage General Agency Advisory Councils for Prudential Life Insurance Company, AIG\American General Life, and Mutual of Omaha.

About Chris Bottaro

As Senior Vice President of Insurance for Valmark Financial Group, Chris Bottaro leads Valmark's life insurance-related business lines in a way that strives to "Bring the Golden Rule to Life." He is responsible for the vision, strategy, and execution of life insurance marketing, new business, underwriting, in force policy management, and life settlements. Bottaro has a technical risk assessment background and spent the first 12 years of his career in various underwriting production and leadership positions at Lincoln Financial Group in Hartford before relocating to the Twin Cities to join Valmark in February of 2015.

Bottaro has an MBA from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts, a BA in Economics from Boston College, and holds Series 6 and 26 securities registrations. He is a proud member of the Twin Cities Association of Home Office Underwriters, Brokerage Underwriters Forum, the Minneapolis Leadership Roundtable, and sits on multiple insurance company advisory boards.

About Eric Griffin

As Executive Vice President, Eric Griffin leads The Cason Group's life, DI, and LTC brokerage business, which has experienced substantial growth in premium, revenue, and profitability under his leadership. He is responsible for "leading the leaders" of the company as well as setting and executing the company's strategic plan. Through an organic growth strategy of hiring sales representatives out of college and training & launching them into geographic territories, Griffin has helped lead the way in growing the firm's brokerage business to a Top 15 firm within LIBRA. He has also launched multiple new initiatives that have contributed to The Carson Group's growth including, an executive benefits & IDI brokerage business, a point of sale & RIA strategy, a variable life strategy for registered reps, and a Private Client Group service model for affluent advisors.

Griffin has a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in Finance from the University of South Carolina's business school. In addition to his insurance licensing, he holds the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation and Series 6 and 63 securities registrations.

About LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA)

LIBRA Insurance Partners is an insurance marketing organization dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers and financial institutions. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, and through the merger with Insurance Designers of America (IDA) in 2022, the firm exists to leverage strategic relationships, expertise and innovation to expand life insurance distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. LIBRA Insurance Partners is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of resources to differentiate partner agencies from the competition. Its firms benefit from robust proprietary service offerings, unparalleled partnership, product expertise and access to industry-leading resources. To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit www.LIBRAInsurancePartners.com or call (410) 837-3022.

MEDIA CONTACT

AdvisorPR

Jill Schofield

702-685-7450

[email protected]

SOURCE LIBRA Insurance Partners