Librarians' Choice: The First-Ever Libby Book Awards

"The Libbys" showcase librarian favorites like "Yellowface," "Divine Rivals" and "Fourth Wing" alongside the past year's hidden gems

CLEVELAND, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone knows the Oscars and the Emmys, and now there's a new award for books selected by one of the most trusted groups in the book community. The inaugural Libby Book Awards honor public librarians' best books of 2023 in 17 different categories. Nominated by an expert librarian panel and voted on by more than 1,700 librarians, the Libby Book Awards are sponsored by Libby, the library reading app, which is used by millions of readers in public libraries across North America

The 2023 Libby Book Awards

"I'm so honored to be recognized by the Libby Awards—libraries are and always have been central to my life as a reader, from summer reading programs to school projects to simply browsing stacks and apps for my next favorite read," said Kate Clayborn, author of Georgie, All Along, the Libbys Best Romance selection. "I am in awe of librarians and the good they do in their communities and in the country at large, and I treasure their support of my work as an author."

From BookTok sensations to a debut mystery thriller, the titles chosen for this year's Libby Book Awards are for books published in 2023 and are sure to be found on many readers' to-be-read lists. The inaugural Libbys showcase riveting stories with dragons, magic and dramatic tales based on true, real-life events. Winners run the gamut from New York Times bestselling author, Rebecca Ross, to novels such as Pageboy. The winning titles of this year's awards were gathered based on the votes of thousands of librarians and library staff members in North America.

Here are the winners of the 2024 Libby Book Awards, organized by genre (see the full list of winners and finalists):

R.F. Kuang, author of the Libbys Best Book Club Pick Yellowface, added, "As a Libby power user (seriously, I spend so much time scrolling for new audiobooks to listen to during my runs) I am so honored to win a Libby Book Award," said. "I'm sending all my love to the participating library staff – I am so grateful for your support of Yellowface!"

Rebecca Yarros, the author of Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, is not only a fan favorite of library patrons but of librarians as well. Librarians were also captivated by debut author Ana Reyes and her novel, The House in the Pines, winning the award for Debut Author. Both Fourth Wing and The House in the Pines were also recognized in Libby's list of top titles by circulation in 2023.

Readers can view the full list of the winners and nominees for the 2024 Libby Book Awards here. Download the Libby app or visit your local public library to borrow ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and more.

