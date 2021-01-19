Libraries Achieve Unlimited Discoverability with Complete Integrated Library Systems

VERONA, Wis., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitinet Library Services, a leader in metadata management and developer of the multi-award winning BestMARC, and COMPanion Corporation, a pioneer in educational software and developer of Alexandria Integrated Library System (ILS), are excited to announce a powerful integration within Alexandria!

COMPanion Corporation's Alexandria™ is more than just library automation and management software - Alexandria was designed to inspire and foster a love of learning in patrons of all ages and backgrounds. That is why we strive to make it as accessible and accommodating as possible, for libraries of all shapes and sizes.

With the anticipation of the upcoming new year, these companies will be releasing features within their integrated software, Mitinet's BestMARC, an automated cloud-based MARC management tool, and COMPanion's Alexandria, a library automation software, for use in the school and public library markets in January 2021. When using this powerful integration, Alexandria users will have the power to access a state-of-the-art ILS providing them clean, up-to-date metadata, allowing more precise searches, extending the life of library materials and all without limits.

"Finding the right book in the library shouldn't be a tedious struggle for students and patrons. With this complete software integration, we will be able to provide libraries the most precise tools they need to succeed. Mitinet and COMPanion strives to provide libraries the most value for their collections with the perfect ILS and accurate metadata." – Bart Fitzgerald, Mitinet CEO

For over 30 years, Mitinet and COMPanion have both been working with libraries and catalogers worldwide, to help solve circulation issues for patrons. Their tools and services allow them to maintain high quality standards and assist with even the most diverse cataloging needs of today. With the partnership of these two innovating companies, they have created the most complete ILS for libraries. Alexandria is the only ILS in the school and library industry to integrate with BestMARC technology, keeping critical metadata current and accurate for better discoverability and extending the value of a library's collection.

For more information about the integration between BestMARC and Alexandria, please visit https://www.goalexandria.com/bestmarc/ or call Mitinet Customer Service at 1-800-824-6272.

About Mitinet Library Services® – www.mitinet.com Our deep expertise and specialization in metadata management makes us your best partner in connecting knowledge seekers to the right resources by bringing ease, accuracy and speed to discoverability. With Mitinet on your side, library staff and learners alike are empowered to get the most value out of a library's collection.

