Libraries and Schools Worldwide Join Largest Global Digital Book Club with Compelling Tale of Survival

Big Library Read is available in over 22,000 libraries and schools worldwide, including over 90 percent of public libraries in North America. The program, which began in 2013 and takes place three times per year, is facilitated by Rakuten OverDrive , the leading digital reading platform for popular ebooks, audiobooks and magazines. I'm Not Dying with You Tonight was chosen as the 20 th selection of Big Library Read by a popular vote of readers, librarians, teachers and students worldwide.

"Libraries played an important role in both of our lives," said authors Segal and Jones. "To us, the library represented the opportunity both to lose ourselves in new stories and to check out and revisit a beloved book a million times. For that reason, we are thrilled that I'm Not Dying With You Tonight has been selected for the Big Library Read."

I'm Not Dying with You Tonight follows two girls with two very different backgrounds who must rely on each other to get through the violent race riot that has enveloped their city. When both girls attend the Friday night football game, what neither expects is for everything to descend into sudden mass chaos. They aren't friends and hardly understand the other's point of view. But none of that matters when the city is up in flames, and they only have each other to rely on if they're going to survive the night.

I'm Not Dying with You Tonight was published by Sourcebooks and can be read on all major computers and devices without waitlists or holds through Libby or libbyapp.com, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ and Chromebook™ as well as "send to Kindle®" in Libby [US libraries only]. For students of participating schools, Sora is available through the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and on Chromebooks supporting the Google Play Store as well as via web browsers at https://soraapp.com. With both apps, the title automatically expires at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.

To join the discussion, learn about past Big Library Read titles and download Libby, visit biglibraryread.com.



About Rakuten OverDrive

OverDrive is the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide. Named one of PCMag's Best Free Software of 2019 and one of TIME's Best Apps of 2018, the award-winning Libby is the "one-tap reading app" for libraries. We are dedicated to "a world enlightened by reading" by delivering the industry's largest catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other digital media to a growing network of 43,000 libraries and schools in 76 countries. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten. www.overdrive.com

Contact:

David Burleigh

Director of Brand & Communications

dburleigh@overdrive.com

SOURCE Rakuten OverDrive

Related Links

https://www.overdrive.com

