Libraries Offer Exclusive Access to "Adventure Never Ends: A Tabletop Saga" Film

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Movie lovers worldwide can now step up to the table through Adventure Never Ends: A Tabletop Saga, an original documentary about the passionate world of tabletop roleplaying games like Dungeons & Dragons. Kanopy , the leading streaming provider of award-winning film and television for libraries, produced this film in partnership with TIME's Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios. Co-released by Kanopy and TIME Studios, Adventure Never Ends: A Tabletop Saga launches today, April 18, 2023, exclusively on Kanopy and TIME.com.

Viewers with a valid public library card or ID from a participating library or college can watch the film for free on Kanopy and TIME.com.

To help bring together their communities through shared interests, many North American libraries are also offering a themed social media contest hosted by Kanopy from April 28-May 28, 2023. Participants hosting and partaking in tabletop gaming parties or watching Adventure Never Ends: A Tabletop Saga can post pictures on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using the hashtags #AdventureNeverEnds while tagging their local public library and @Kanopy. Interested parties can contact their local public library to determine contest availability.

The film reflects the renewed interest in tabletop gaming, which has made a comeback after its immense popularity in the 1970s and '80s. Today's interest has been inspired in part by recent movies and television series, such as Stranger Things, "actual play" web series like Critical Role and the feature film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

"The power of tabletop gaming has continued to grow and connect people, even through a global pandemic," noted filmmaker Rob Miller. "Looking now through pop culture and movies, online… it's here and bigger than ever. Through the film's story, we show how role-playing games help people explore and learn about who they are, building friendships and insights into how they choose to show up in other areas of their lives."

Showrunner and directing partner Douglisio DiMuccio added, "Like so many mediums for storytelling, the tabletop world is a story of trial by fire. It's an open community of fans showing what they love to do, unironically, unabashedly, and after all these years, returning to the table again & again to play. In Adventure Never Ends: A Tabletop Saga, we begin to see the lives from within the community shaped by doing what humans have always done to interpret the world around them: telling stories together."

Adventure Never Ends: A Tabletop Saga explores how tabletop gaming has emerged from individual basements into a worldwide phenomenon and highlights the diverse community and the camaraderie that the role-playing game scene creates. Featuring avid Dungeons & Dragons enthusiasts like Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood, Daredevil) and Matthew Lillard (Scream, Scooby Doo), the film highlights the positive influence tabletop gaming has had on players of all ages including the importance of personal connection and developing a sense of belonging. It also dives into the misconceptions and mishaps role-playing tabletop games have caused, fueled by the 1980s so-called" Satanic Panic" and the previously perceived monoculture of players.

Many libraries also offer Dungeons & Dragons ebooks and audiobooks for free on the Libby reading app , such as Inside the World of Dungeons & Dragons , Honor Among Thieves: The Road to Neverwinter and Dragons of Deceit . Readers can check with their library for more information. Fans can also ask whether their library offers Kanopy's Sci-Fi and Fantasy collection.

