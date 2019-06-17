Libraries Worldwide "Enlist" in the Largest Global Digital Book Club

CLEVELAND, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Library patrons can travel through history along with millions of readers during Big Library Read, the world's largest digital book club. From June 17–July 1, booklovers can borrow LP Fergusson's harrowing wartime love story, A Dangerous Act of Kindness, from their public library as an ebook with no waitlists or holds. Readers may join by visiting their local library's website or downloading the Libby app, borrow the title with a valid library card then discuss online at https://discuss.biglibraryread.com/. More than 19,000 libraries around the world are participating.

Big Library Read is an international reading program that simultaneously connects millions of readers around the world with an ebook. The program is facilitated by Rakuten OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for ebooks, audiobooks and magazines available in more than 90 percent of North American public libraries. A Dangerous Act of Kindness from Canelo Digital Publishing Ltd. was named Highly Commended in the Caledonia Novel Award 2018 and chosen by a popular vote of readers and librarians worldwide as the next Big Library Read. The title is the 19th selection of this program which began in 2013 and occurs three times per year.

"My family were voracious readers and each Saturday I would go with my mother to the library to choose a book," said author LP Fergusson. "I remember finding it hard to believe that I could take home any book I wanted for free." She added, "I have carried the story of A Dangerous Act of Kindness with me for decades and can finally share it with the world. Perhaps this story will inspire someone else to let their imagination fly."

A Dangerous Act of Kindness tells the story of widow Millie Sanger, who finds injured enemy pilot Lukas Schiller on her farm during World War II. Compassionate Millie knows Lukas will be killed if discovered and makes the dangerous decision to offer him shelter. On opposite sides of the inescapable conflict, the two strangers forge an unexpected and passionate bond. But as the snow thaws, the relentless fury of World War II forces them apart, leaving only the haunting memories of what they shared, and an understanding that their secret must never see light.

The ebook can be read on all major computers and devices through Libby or libbyapp.com, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™ without waitlists or holds. Through Libby, readers can also "send to Kindle®" [US only]. The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.

To join the discussion and learn more about Big Library Read, visit biglibraryread.com.

