Library Experts to Present State of Digital Library Lending at Digipalooza '23

Sessions include impact of book bans, latest content access models, book search trends, reader engagement data and growth of audiobooks

CLEVELAND, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OverDrive, the leading digital book and media supplier to libraries, announced that the international library conference Digipalooza '23 will convene in Cleveland, Ohio, August 9-11, 2023. Digipalooza '23 will continue its popular format of librarian-led panels, networking events and exciting keynote speakers. Conference sponsors, exhibitors and industry thought leaders include Penguin Random House, HarperCollins Publishers, RBmedia, Blackstone Publishing, Macmillan, ZINIO, Sourcebooks, VIZ Media, Lerner Publishing Group, Wiley, Capstone, EnGoPlanet, Learn It Live, Kovels, Bearport Publishing, Jump!, Bellwether Publishing and Draft2Digital. Media Sponsors include Publishers Weekly and Library Journal.

"The challenges facing librarians are becoming more acute as they direct resources to meet the increased demand for digital books and streaming content while expanding access to all," said Steve Potash, founder and CEO of OverDrive. "Working with library, consortia and content industry executives, the Digipalooza '23 program was crafted to highlight top performing librarians who serve a growing community of readers and learners under the theme of 'Forward Together.'"

Since 2006, Digipalooza has brought together a global community of librarians, educators, publishers and technologists sharing insights, trends and best practices for expanding access to digital content. Experts from U.S. and international libraries will present data, trends and insights in a variety of topics. Key Digipalooza '23 sessions include:

On-Demand Access Models Boost Your Circulation Without Breaking the Budget

Extend Your Library's Online Brand by Customizing Libby

Digital Reading Campaigns that Reach Underserved Audiences

The Power of Comics and Graphic Novels to Supercharge Your Digital Catalog

Engage All Readers: Successful Outreach Campaigns and Lessons Learned

Advocate for Your Community's Right to Read -- #UniteAgainstBookBans

Diversify Your Collection: Embrace Diversity. Build Communities.

The Big Business of Audiobooks: Fastest Growing Book Form of Reading for Your Community

Actionable Data & Insights: Deep Dive into Key Reports Available in OverDrive Marketplace

Streaming Video Has Become a Must-Have Component of the Library

One highlight of the exhibit hall will be the installation of an EnGoPlanet solar-powered bench. These benches are currently in use by Pioneer Library System (Oklahoma) in a variety of public areas offering open Wi-Fi and QR codes for readers to instantly access location-based curated digital content without installing an app.

