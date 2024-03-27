Library of Congress's "Living Legend" and National Geographic's Explorer-at-Large, Dr. Sylvia Earle coming to West Palm Beach for Wave Makers STEM Competition!

$10,000 Education Grant to be awarded to school with most active participation of the Wave Makers STEM Competition for Florida students ages 4 – 18.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all young innovators, educators, and families! The Wave Makers STEM Competition is open for Florida students ages 4 – 18. This is an extraordinary opportunity to dive into environmental education connected to the ocean and wild Florida.

Dr. Sylvia Earle | Photo by Tim Taylor Dr. Sylvia Earle | Photo by Tim Taylor

Wave Makers is proud to announce that the school that demonstrates the most active participation will receive a $10,000 education grant to advance their STEM programs. Classes of 20 or more that submit their applications before March 31, 2024 will receive a science pizza party treated by Wave Makers. The top student will receive a $5,000 scholarship for college.

The top students of the Wave Makers STEM competition will have the chance to pitch their ideas in a "friendly shark tank" format to "shark and judge" esteemed oceanographer, National Geographic's Explorer-at-Large, Her Deepness, Dr. Sylvia Earle. Florida students ages 4 – 18 can have their teachers or parents or guardians submit their video entries no later than April 10, 2024. The top 100 finalists will receive a free ticket to attend the Wave Makers Ocean Symposium featuring Dr. Sylvia Earle and being held at the COX Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach on Saturday, April 27 at 3:00 p.m.

Deadline for Wave Makers Submissions: April 10, 2024

To find out more about entering the Wave Makers visit wavemakersimpact.org/STEM.

Please contact [email protected] or visit WaveMakersImpact.org/STEM.

About Wave Makers powered by Livingston's Way 501c3:

Wave Makers is powered by Livingston's Way, a 501(c)(3) headquartered in South Florida. Committed to empowering greatness in every individual, Wave Makers leverages the transformative power of media, education, and game-changing opportunities to inspire positive change in our community. Through initiatives like the STEM Competition and the Ocean Symposiums, Wave Makers seeks to ignite curiosity, foster creativity, and cultivate a generation of leaders equipped to tackle our most pressing challenges. Wave Makers is hosting the Ocean Symposium for Kids on Saturday, April 27 at the COX Science Center and Aquarium and the Ocean Symposium for adults on Friday, April 26 at the FP&L Manatee Lagoon.

Media Contact: Jocelyn Piccinetti

Phone Number: 561-310-2669

Email: [email protected]

Website: WaveMakersImpact.org/STEM

SOURCE Wave Makers