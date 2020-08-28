Librestream Supports Organizations Facing Hurricane Laura Related Challenges with Free Augmented Reality Software

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Librestream, a global provider of augmented worker, remote collaboration and communications solutions is offering its support to organizations with operations in Louisiana and Texas impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Librestream will provide current customers with additional Onsight software licenses at no charge for regions affected by Hurricane Laura. For new customers, Librestream will provide a Remote Expert Accelerator package at no charge. This accelerator package includes the Onsight software and services required to immediately deploy this remote expert capability to key personnel within 24 hours. There is no commitment to purchase of any kind. In addition, Librestream is also offering no charge, virtual training sessions. For new companies, please fast track the process by filling out your information online.

"The widespread need to safely inspect, assess damage and rebuild in the aftermath of a natural disaster puts significant pressure on response teams," said John Bishop, president and chief executive officer of Librestream. "The ability to virtually leverage expertise using remote expert software with hands-free devices like the RealWear HMT-1 can have a significant impact on the safety and timeliness of response. We feel it is important to offer our services to companies struggling with Hurricane Laura as well as a global pandemic."

Librestream is also offering special discounts on hardware solutions to new customers impacted by Hurricane Laura. These discounts will apply to:

Onsight Cube-R: an industrial wearable captures live video, HD pictures, and thermal imaging for effective independent work, knowledge capture, and remote expert assistance, and

Onsight Hub: a specialized audio/video capture solution that works with a wide range of video and audio devices such as non-destructive test (NDT) instruments including borescopes and ultrasound devices.

In support of Librestream's offer, RealWear is making available its HMT-1 ruggedized head-mounted, wearable, Android-class tablet computer that frees a worker's hands for dangerous jobs, as follows:

RealWear will donate a number of HMT-1 devices to healthcare organizations, municipalities, and first responders within the affected region.

For new commercial customers who are based in high-impact zones based on zip codes, RealWear is offering devices at 25% off the list price for a limited time until September 30 for new customers.

for new customers. These devices will be pre-configured and ready to seamlessly receive the free Librestream Onsight software via RealWear's Foresight cloud provisioning system. The popular hands-free device will include two head-mount options: a RealWear Workband and hard hat mounting clips.

"We're working hand in hand with Librestream to get our purpose-built HMT-1 devices to the first responders and front-line workers in hard-hit municipalities," said Andrew Chrostowski, Chairman and CEO of RealWear. "Our HMT-1 with Librestream's remote collaboration software will empower and assist first line workers to quickly and safely assess damage, triage resources to most critical needs, and communicate safely with experts and medical personnel, even in difficult to reach places."

Librestream's Onsight® platform is deployed by hundreds of leading aviation, defense, manufacturing, energy and TIC services organizations around the world, enabling greater operational efficiency, reductions in carbon footprint and improved worker safety. Usage of the Onsight platform has increased over 500% since March of this year in light of COVID-19 when Librestream first offered a no charge Business Continuity package to organizations.

Stork, a Fluor company that provides integrated operations, maintenance, modification, and asset integrity solutions, accelerated their digital transformation initiatives to deliver business continuity. In a recent interview, Stork shared how in the first two months of travel restrictions, Stork successfully completed over 100 remote digital inspections, supporting seven clients across 17 projects. These inspections were quicker, safer, and provide future scalability for clients.

For existing customers of Librestream, please contact your account manager or Librestream directly at [email protected]. For new customers, please fast track the process by indicating your interest by filling out your information online. One of our Customer Development Representations will contact you immediately to initiate the onboarding.

For RealWear's offers, contact [email protected]. Please include details of your situation.

About Librestream

Librestream is the pioneer of augmented remote expert technology, a core capability within the Onsight augmented reality platform. Onsight, deployed in over 120 countries, is built for workers to collaborate virtually and access content from the world's toughest environments and for the most demanding enterprises. Onsight delivers measurable business outcomes including worker safety and productivity, cost savings, reduced emissions, asset uptime gains, and improved customer service delivery. The company has been honored with numerous awards including the R&D100, the Delegates Award at Hazardex 2020, and the Field Service WBR Innovation award. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter.

