Librestream Unveils Workforce Collaboration and Knowledge-Sharing Enhancements as Part of AI Connected Expert Vision

"As our customers scale and hone their workforce transformation efforts, the need has evolved and grown from communication and simple collaboration to much deeper collaboration centered on sharing knowledge more effectively," said John Bishop, President and CEO at Librestream. "Our comprehensive tech stack blends Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), collaboration, and connectivity elements empowering workforces to capture, analyze, curate, and preserve knowledge. The human is at the hub of this tech stack, enabling information capture, consumption and validation. We are excited about the benefits this brings to our customers, their workforces, and the worker."

These latest components within Librestream's Onsight platform include natural language processing (NLP) with real-time translation capabilities to bridge language barriers amongst global workers, and an advanced, industrial-first AR experience for the Microsoft HoloLens 2 platform. The advancements build on the AI Connected Expert workforce foundational pillars including vertically-trained computer vision reducing human cognitive load and enabling faster time to competency for new employees, as well as IoT sensor data visualizations within the Onsight experience.

According to Gartner, "Frontline workers increasingly will interact with the technology of customers and partners, as well as with adjacent objects," said author Tuong Nguyen, Sr. Principal Analyst at Gartner. "This change in the composition of the workload will require leveraging mobile and wearable devices to collect and interpret data, as well as smart spaces fueled by image recognition, augmented reality (AR), machine learning and voice recognition to deliver value." [1]

Natural Language Processing

Onsight Translator, Librestream's NLP capability, enables users to simply and securely translate "speech to text," including live transcription (captions) displayed on-screen and live translation of calls from one language to another. Whether a field technician works with a subject matter expert on an asset repair task, communicates with a supplier in a different country or assists with a remote inspection, Onsight Translator's speech recognition and machine translation seamlessly bridges language gaps.

With Onsight deployed in over 180 countries, the languages spoken vary widely across the internationally based workforce. Forbes Insights reports 67% of senior executives, said miscommunications due to language barriers lead to inefficiency. With subject matter experts (SMEs) and suppliers in varied geographic locations due to complex supply chain networks, field teams must adapt to overcome language and cultural barriers. Librestream is the first and only solution bringing the power of NLP to deskless workers, which make up 80% of the global workforce.

Advanced AR Hardware Integration

Onsight Connect for HoloLens 2 leverages the rugged design of Librestream's Onsight platform ensuring an engaging, reliable, and secure experience across all collaborators. This hands-free solution incorporates the mixed reality features of the HoloLens 2 such as holographic visual interface and support for gestures, voice-driven commands, and 3D audio experience.

"We are excited about the potential impact of HoloLens 2, further accelerating workforce transformation. As the industry's most trusted and most-used AR collaboration platform, we've seen the slow emergence of wearables becoming a more viable option," said Jon Newman, VP of Product Management at Librestream. "The experience Onsight provides on HoloLens 2 is well positioned to change the landscape of what AR collaboration using wearables means in the workforce today and into the future."

Onsight Connect, enables customers to achieve meaningful business outcomes such as 70% productivity gains, 65-70% increases in asset uptime, and 3x increases in inspections per day, extends the value of companies' HoloLens 2 investments with an integrated experience that captures and shares knowledge across the workforce.

"With Librestream's Onsight Connect with Microsoft HoloLens 2, organizations are able to optimize operations while increasing employee safety and productivity," said Suzanne Gagliese, One Commercial Partner Lead, Microsoft Canada. "This deep product integration is the exact type of innovative solution required by the industrial workforce."

About Librestream

Librestream transforms workforces through advanced AR and AI solutions that scale knowledge across businesses to enhance safety, efficiency and resiliency. With the Onsight augmented reality knowledge platform, Librestream helps workers and distributed teams gain immediate access to the content, people, relevant data, and guidance needed to solve business challenges. Librestream's global Forbes 2000 customer base includes energy, manufacturing, service, aerospace, and defense enterprises with aggregate annual revenues totaling $3.2T. The company has been honored with recognition including ranking as the #1 AR remote assistance solution provider by independent research firm, Verdantix, named an IDC Innovator, and winner of the Field Service WBR Innovation Award. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter.

