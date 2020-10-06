Librestream's Remote Expert Augmented Reality Solution Selected by Renault Trucks UK & Ireland to Power Increased Uptime and Productivity

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Librestream, a leading provider of augmented worker enterprise solutions is pleased to announce that its Onsight remote expert software has been integrated into Renault Trucks' Optiview offering. Renault Trucks, a top manufacturer of light and heavy goods vehicles and transport solutions, has rolled out its Optiview across its 71-strong network of UK & Ireland dealers. In addition to Librestream's industry-leading software, the Optiview service also integrates RealWear® HMT-1® headsets, together combining to create a solution that enables Renault Trucks to provide a hands-free remote support service for their dealerships.

With standing costs at $450/day on average, the downtime impact adds up quickly for owners. Using Onsight remote expert software, dealership technicians can immediately collaborate with Renault Trucks engineers via their computer or mobile devices. Together, the teams can talk, see live video, and draw onscreen to expedite asset inspections, equipment diagnostics and warranty claims.

Andrew Walker, Technical and Warranty Manager at Renault Trucks, shared, "Prior to Optiview, approximately 10-15% of warranty-based service calls required one of our specialized field engineers to travel to the dealership. With this new service, we expect a 5-fold reduction of in-person visits, resulting in significant time savings for all parties – owners, dealerships and Renault Trucks. Other benefits from this approach to customer support will be a reduction in green-house emissions with fewer miles travelled, which meets the Renault Trucks vision of improvements for the global environment."

Using Optiview, dealership technicians can extend collaboration to include colleagues in other dealership locations for cross-training and troubleshooting. In the future, dealerships are also considering opportunities to work directly with owners who experience break-downs on the road. The global expansion of Optiview across other Renault Trucks geographies is a natural next step and regional trials are already underway.

Mike Murphy, VP International Operations at Librestream, stated, "Renault Trucks has sent a strong message of investment and innovation to their dealerships and customers in the UK & Ireland. With Optiview, they have invested in higher levels of service that will differentiate them in the market. Being selected as the enabling technology for this solution is an honor and we look forward to working with Renault Trucks as they expand their deployment across other geographic regions."

Jon Arnold, Vice President of EMEA at RealWear said, "We're thrilled that Renault Trucks selected RealWear's HMT-1 hands-free collaboration headsets with Librestream to be deployed across UK and Ireland. This is an inspiring example of how our reality-first, voice-enabled device can be seamlessly integrated into operations to improve productivity while empowering the firstline worker to achieve even more."

In addition to accelerated service and productivity gains, this new approach provides additional benefits such as improved on-the-job training, faster warranty claims and worker safety with significantly fewer miles travelled.

Walker and Murphy will share an in-depth project case study at RealWear's Remote Connect Europe virtual event on October 7. Click here to register for the event.

Visit https://librestream.com/products/ for more information on the Librestream platform, or sign up for the Remote Expert Accelerator Program to experience the solution for free.

About Librestream

Librestream is the pioneer of augmented remote expert technology, a core capability within the Onsight augmented reality platform. Onsight, deployed in over 120 countries, is built for workers to collaborate virtually and access content from the world's toughest environments and for the most demanding enterprises. Onsight delivers measurable business outcomes including worker safety and productivity, cost savings, reduced emissions, asset uptime gains, and improved customer service delivery. The company has been honored with numerous awards including the R&D100, the Delegates Award at Hazardex 2020, and the Field Service WBR Innovation award. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter.

About Renault Trucks

Building on a legacy of more than a century of innovative French truck know-how, Renault Trucks supplies transport professionals with a range of vehicles (from 2.8 to 120 t) and services appropriate for distribution, construction and long-distance transport. Renault Trucks vehicles are sturdy and reliable with low fuel consumption enables them to deliver greater productivity and control operating costs. Renault Trucks distributes and maintains its vehicles via a network comprising more than 1,400 service outlets worldwide. The design and assembly of Renault Trucks vehicles, as well as the production of most components, is carried out in France.

Renault Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, coaches and buses, construction equipment and power solutions for marine and industrial applications. The Group also provides comprehensive financing and servicing solutions. The Volvo Group employs around 104,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products across more than 190 markets. In 2019, the Volvo Group's net sales came to EUR 40.5 billion (432 billion SEK). The Volvo Group is a listed company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

About RealWear

RealWear is a knowledge transfer platform company providing in-situ information and in-the-field training with software and hardware to help people improve safety and increase productivity at work. The company's flagship product, the HMT-1, is the leading ruggedized head-mounted, wearable, Android-class tablet computer that frees a worker's hands for dangerous jobs. With an ever-growing number of hands-free software solutions, enterprise customers gain instant knowledge with remote mentor, document navigation, industrial IoT visualization, video micro-training and digital workflow solutions. Global leaders in energy, manufacturing and automotive industries trust the HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1® to empower and connect their global workforce. Learn more about RealWear and Librestream's partnership here.

Contacts

Michael Farino

Lightspeed PR for Librestream

[email protected]

Sarah Ekenberg

Director, PR & Communications, Librestream

[email protected]

SOURCE Librestream