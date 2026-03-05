LiCAP Technologies Scales Domestic Manufacturing and Expands Ultracapacitor Line to Meet Rising Energy Storage Demand

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiCAP Technologies, a leader in clean tech for next generation battery electrode manufacturing, today announced a major expansion of its operations with the securing of a 40,500-square-foot industrial facility in Sacramento. The move marks a triple increase from the company's current 20,000 square-foot space, driven by accelerating commercial demand for LiCAP's proprietary Activated Dry Electrode® (ADE) technology and its battery electrodes and ultracapacitor products.

The new facility will serve as LiCAP's dedicated manufacturing hub, enabling scaled production of both its dry electrode platform and supporting broader development across energy storage systems and data center applications. The expansion reflects sustained market demand for manufacturing solutions that reduce environmental impact while improving production efficiency and performance.

At the core of LiCAP's growth is its proprietary Activated Dry Electrode® (ADE) technology, which eliminates the toxic solvent, energy-intensive drying and solvent recovery steps required traditionally in lithium-ion battery manufacturing. By simplifying production and significantly reducing energy use while maintaining high-performance electrode quality, the ADE platform provides a cleaner, more efficient path to advanced battery manufacturing. These advantages are now powering the company's expansion into energy storage systems (ESS) and data center applications.

Building on this platform, LiCAP has introduced a new ultracapacitor system assembly line engineered for high-power applications that require extreme durability and long service life. The ultracapacitors deliver more than one million charge-discharge cycles and exceed 15 years of calendar year life, reducing maintenance intervals and total cost of ownership. The ultracapacitor system line will focus on grid stabilization projects, data center applications, and other energy storage verticals.

The expansion positions LiCAP beyond component manufacturing and into integrated energy storage solutions, broadening its addressable market across industrial power and infrastructure resilience.

"This milestone reflects the market's strong appetite for cleaner, more efficient energy storage technologies and our commitment to meet it," said Richard Qiu, president of LiCAP Technologies. "Our new facility gives us the scale to support commercial partners and deliver energy storage solutions that meet industrial reliability standards."

Founded in Sacramento, California, LiCAP Technologies develops and commercializes its proprietary Activated Dry Electrode® process in collaboration with global equipment manufacturers and cell producers, including Nissan, SKon and Dürr. The company focuses on accelerating adoption of next-generation battery and ultracapacitor manufacturing technologies across automotive, grid, data center and industrial markets.

LiCAP Technologies develops solvent-free electrode manufacturing technology for advanced batteries and ultracapacitors. Its patented Activated Dry Electrode (ADE®) process replaces conventional wet coating methods with a continuous dry manufacturing approach that reduces energy use and simplifies production. Through commercial-ready operations and strategic partnerships, LiCAP supports scalable, sustainable energy storage manufacturing worldwide. For more information, visit www.licaptech.com

