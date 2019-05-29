Lice-Exterminating Device, Wearable Technology For Incontinence, 3D Medical Monitors And More To Be Showcased In Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest medical innovations for use by both parents and medical professionals will be on display at the Florida International Medical Expo (FIME) at the Miami Beach Convention Center on June 26-28, 2019.

Among them, NitEx, a lice-exterminating in-home handheld medical device by Sphinx Smarthead Technologies, just in time for South Florida's warmest months when lice tend to be most prevalent.

"Current treatments for head lice are a nightmare for parents and kids, and are ineffective on Super Lice which are growing in numbers," said Sphinx Smarthead Technologies Co-Founder Yechiel Kurz. "NitEx is the easy, effective, and natural way to instantly exterminate the lice and nits affecting 12 million children in the U.S. each year, and more than 50 million worldwide."

Another in-home medical device that is being showcased at FIME is LifeSense's Carin, a noninvasive wearable solution for urinary incontinence, a problem 1 in 3 women experience after childbirth or menopause. The washable undergarment's sensor alerts users through an app which also guides users through pelvic exercises to restore bladder control.

These medical innovations join the Realvision 3D three-dimensional medical monitors, SmartWard's wireless patient monitoring system, the IntelliSense auto-stop bone drill, and many others technological advances at FIME, the largest medical trade show of the Americas. Among the South Florida-based exhibitors are OrthoNow, Southeast Computer Solutions, and Fujifilm Medical Systems.

"The 29th annual Florida International Medical Expo will have some of the most groundbreaking medical technology on display," said Gil Alejo, FIME Exhibition Manager. "In some cases, this will be the first time the public sees and interacts with many of these innovative devices."

This year, FIME will also host healthcare conferences and seminars with a focus on innovation in healthcare, supply chain management and procurement of medical devices. In catering to the Latin America market, some of the seminars will be delivered in Spanish.

FIME's 29th annual trade fair is returning to its original home in Miami Beach after having moved to Orlando for several years. The event will feature more than 1,200 exhibitors and speakers from more than 40 countries, the largest collection of healthcare product manufacturers and service providers under one roof.

To register for the free event or learn more, visit www.fimeshow.com.

About Informa Markets | Healthcare

Serving the entire spectrum of professionals in the healthcare, pharmaceutical and medical device industries with globally-based events that enable them to learn, debate, connect and conduct business on latest innovations and best practices. This sector is the critical link in a global chain connecting motivated buyers with industry-leading suppliers and the latest innovations in healthcare product manufacturing. Our events and conferences such as Arab Health, Florida International Medical Expo (FIME), CPhI and Pharmapack Europe provide access to different elements of the entire value chain. With events in Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, India, South East Asia, the Middle East and China, our healthcare and pharmaceutical brands connect more than 100,000 leading suppliers, buyers and experts.

