Lice Treatment Company Offers Non-Toxic Alternatives Amid September's National Head Lice Prevention Month

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of National Head Lice Prevention Month, Lice Care Solutions cautions parents of the challenges that come with head lice and how to safely tackle the infestation head-on.

It's no coincidence that back-to-school season coincides with National Lice Prevention Month. According to a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information , head lice is most frequently affected in children between the ages of 4 and 12 and is typically transferred through head-to-head contact, especially in schools.

Head lice, also known as Pediculosis Capitis, is a common condition caused by infestation of the hair and scalp by Pediculus Humanus Capitis. As reported by Clinical Advisor , there are an estimated 6 to 12 million cases of lice in the United States every year. Some infestations can even go undetected for 2 to 6 weeks after the initial infestation.

Common symptoms of head lice include intense itching and small red bumps on the scalp, neck and shoulders.

Lice Care Solutions is taking part in National Head Lice Prevention Month , an annual educational campaign to help families prevent, manage, and treat children with head lice safely and effectively. The company offers a 100% vegan-friendly, plant based product to help eradicate and prevent head lice.

"For years, head lice has been treated using lice shampoos that contain toxins. Some head lice are now resistant to over the counter treatment. These new lice are known as 'Super lice.' They may be resistant to poisons but they are not resistant to manual removal," says Angelic Padilla, a representative from Lice Care Solutions. "Our products are designed to repel head lice while using all-natural, nontoxic ingredients that are safe and effective for everyday use."

Additionally, Lice Care Solutions offers lice removal services all in the comfort of your home, at a time that accommodates your family schedule. Medically trained professionals will travel up to 100 miles outside of the city limits to treat families for head lice.

They currently offer mobile services nationwide including cities in Texas (Houston, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, Katy, Austin, Dallas/ Ft. Worth, San Antonio), Florida (Tampa/ St. Petersburg, Miami, Jacksonville, Orland), Kansas (Kansas City, Topeka, Lawrence) and in Denver, Colorado.

To learn more about Lice Care Solution's products and services, visit https://licecaresolutions.com/ or watch http://bit.ly/2ZwJ1YP.

Contact:

Angelic Padilla

1-800-492-5423

222988@email4pr.com

SOURCE Lice Care Solutions