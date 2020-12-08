Lice Troopers Adds Much Needed Jobs To The New York Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 8. 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Providers of lice removal treatment Lice Troopers will expand their in-home treatment services to major metropolitan areas in New York, creating hundreds of jobs and doing their part to decrease the state's currently devastating unemployment rate. Though we lost revenue in these unprecedented times, we were able to double down as we came into the pandemic strong due to a significant round of funding in 2020. Moreover, our technological system initiatives and marketing efforts allowed for our loss to be far less than other lice businesses.

The pandemic has impacted New York most of all, especially New York City and Upstate New York. The New York Federal Reserve reports that, while the US has experienced an 8% gap in job loss compared to pre-pandemic times, Upstate New York has experienced an 11% gap and Downstate New York has dealt with a whopping 14% fewer jobs. COVID-19 has hit us harder than any economic crisis since the 1970s.

Consider that unemployment has dropped 19% overall compared to the Great Recession in which it only dropped 4% in New York State. Business leaders have forecasted further improvement, and Lice Troopers takes an active role in contributing to this much needed economic boost.

Lice Troopers will soon service some major metropolitan areas with in-home lice removal treatments:

New York–Northern New Jersey–Long Island

Buffalo - Niagara Falls

- Rochester

Albany–Schenectady–Troy

Poughkeepsie–Newburgh–Middletown

Syracuse

Utica–Rome

Binghamton

Kingston

Glens Falls

Ithaca

Elmira

Already providing safe and effective lice treatments out of their clinics, Lice Troopers has decided to extend its in-home treatment services beyond the cities in which their clinics lie. We've enacted this expansion because frantic parents continuously call us, stressed about their children's lice and unsure of what to do next.

SOURCE Lice Troopers

