Lice Troopers Contributes To The Creation Of More Florida Jobs

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier lice treatment company Lice Troopers has expanded the reach of their in-home lice removal services. They've led the lice industry in difficult economic times, creating new jobs while other lice businesses cut costs by reducing their size. Now Lice Troopers went one step further. Expanding to 25 additional cities in Florida, they'll create hundreds of jobs across the state.

Florida has a lower unemployment rate than most US states, currently at 6%. Other similarly populous states don't compare. Lice Troopers contributes to the rise of Florida's economy by training and employing lice technicians in their recently opened service areas, uplifting new professionals. With initiatives like these, Florida progressively becomes one of the best states in the US in which to find work.

The worldwide pandemic has devastated our nation's economy, with professionals from every industry being let go, re-entering the job market. Those searching in the lice treatment space will encounter this same difficulty. Unless they look towards Lice Troopers.

Already providing safe and effective lice treatments out of their clinics, Lice Troopers has amplified the reach of its in-home treatment services to areas beyond the cities in which their clinics lie. We've enacted this expansion because frantic parents continuously call us, stressed about their children's lice and unsure of what to do next.

Lice Troopers' new service areas include:

Royal Palm Beach, FL

Boynton Beach, FL

Delray, FL

Boca Raton, FL

Deerfield Beach, FL

Coral Springs, FL

Pompano Beach, FL

Parkland, FL

Lice Troopers will continue its expansion, including areas such as:

Tampa, FL

Sarasota, FL

Key West, FL

Naples, FL

St. Augustine, FL

St. Petersburg, FL

Pensacola, FL

Jacksonville, FL

Destin, FL

Daytona Beach, FL

Tallahassee, FL

Services Lice Troopers is rolling out to these new areas:

In-home lice screenings

In-home lice removal treatments

Home lice inspection/cleaning

We've enlisted preventative measures in accordance with CDC guidelines to keep both our clients and technicians safe.

Check out our full announcement at:

https://www.licetroopers.com/blog/lice-troopers-adds-much-needed-jobs-to-the-florida-job-market/

