Lice Troopers searching for next New York City location continues expansion with openings in Merrick, Port Washington, Upper West Side, and Glen Cove

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arie and Jennie Harel are expanding their Lice Troopers head lice removal business by opening four additional locations in Long Island, adding to the eleven locations already thriving across the United States. Lice Troopers provides head lice screenings, diagnostic, and natural preventative and treatment options for people affected by head lice for schools and familes. According the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention a median of 9 million people worldwide are infested every year. It makes sense that in a crowded metropolitan area like New York City, where over two-fifths of the entire state population live, one would see an abundance of head lice cases.

"We see it all the time….parents who are frustrated after multiple attempts to get rid of lice on their own, give up and call us to help," said Director of Marketing and Communications, Ginette Grey who also oversees consumer relations. "The problem is that by then parents have already spent time, energy and money on an infestation that never went away because it wasn't properly addressed." That's where Lice Troopers comes in as professionals in the head lice removal industry to take the hassle out of screening and treatment and provide a safe solution to completely stop lice in their tracks. Using a scientifically proven combing method coupled with proven nit-picking techniques that rid the hair of lice and nits safely and effectively they don't have to kill lice with dangerous chemicals in order to get rid of lice.

Lice Troopers is currently accepting proposals for retail space in the New York Metro area as well as select cities in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. In the past year alone the company has set-up seven new treatments centers and shows no sign of slowing down. They are calling all retail space owners, building developers, and property managers to help source commercial space between 500 and 1,000 square feet. Please contact their research and scouting team at 1.800.403.5423 or email them at info@licetroopers.com for additional required criteria.

Recently opened Lice Troopers locations:

2 Haven Avenue, Suite 201

Port Washington, NY 11050

516-213-5640

52 Cedar Swamp Road,

Glen Cove, NY 11542

516-213-5624

1825 Merrick Road,

Merrick, NY 11566

516-537-9549

66 West 94th Street,

New York, NY 10025

347-308-5235

The treatment centers will be open daily and by appointment only. Treatments take approximately one hour and are covered with a guarantee. During consultation at the center, a complimentary guide on lice prevention and removal is given to families along with a home cleaning checklist. Come by and see how Lice Troopers is keeping the Northeast lice free one head at a time!

About Lice Troopers

Lice Troopers is an All-Natural, guaranteed Head Lice Removal Service ™ that manually removes head lice safely and discreetly, in one of our 15 private salon settings or any chosen location. Providing safe solutions for frantic families, Lice Troopers have successfully treated thousands of families nationwide and offer a 100% guarantee. Our services are recommended by hundreds of schools and pediatricians and we are committed to helping families be and remain lice-free. Education and awareness are among our top priorities and we partner with local communities to provide free prevention tips and affordable treatment on a sliding scale should there be an economic need.

