License Global Announces the 2019 Top 150 Global Licensors

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- License Global magazine, the licensing industry's thought leader and leading news source, today announced its annual Top 150 Global Licensors report that ranks the retail sales of licensed merchandise from the world's most powerful brands, spanning all consumer product segments. The full report is available on License Global at: licenseglobal.com/top-150-licensors-2019.

The world's most influential licensor, The Walt Disney Company, continues to lead the charge in retail sales of licensed merchandise with an impressive $1.7 billion increase over 2017. Fresh faces gracing the report for the first time include Crunchyroll, an anime brand bringing together experiences, merchandise, social media, and more to deliver fan-favorite franchises to a consumer base that surpassed 50 million registered users and two million subscribers; BuzzFeed, a new media company that has created a brand licensing strategy based on its trending properties; and Pocket.watch, the company that figured out how to bring together traditional storytelling with modern digital media to monetize the kidfluencer.

The Top 10 Global Licensors, according to the 2019 Top 150 Report

The Walt Disney Company - $54.7B Meredith Corporation - $25.1B PVH Corp. - $18B (E) WarnerMedia - $11B Authentic Brands Group - $9B Hasbro - $7.1B Universal Brand Development - $7.1B Iconix Brand Group - $7B (E) Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products - $5.5B Major League Baseball - $5.5B (E)

"The 2019 Top 150 Global Licensors report reflects the evolving nature of the brand licensing market and the growing importance both new and established brands are placing on their licensing strategies," said Amanda Cioletti, content director, License Global. "The diverse array of best-in-class companies that earned a spot on this year's report reinforces the boundless opportunities that leveraging of brand licensing affords."

