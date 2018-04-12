License Global Magazine Reveals 2018 Top 150 Global Licensors

The Top 5 Global Licensors, according the 2018 Top 150 Global Licensors report, are:

The Walt Disney Company - $53B Meredith Corporation - $23.2B PVH Corp. - $18B Universal Brand Development - $7.3B Hasbro - $7.1B

The 2018 top global licensor is once again The Walt Disney Company. The company's portfolio of properties includes Star Wars, classic characters such as Mickey Mouse and Minnie, Pixar films such as Cars 3, gaming titles and more. Several new companies are also welcomed to the Top 150 list including Crayola, Alpha Group, The Astrid Lindgren Company, The Emoji Company, Golden West Food Group, Games Workshop, Hachette Filipacchi Presse, IMPS (International Merchandising, Promotions & Services), Motorola, Shanghai Skynet, Talpa Global and ZAG.

"The annual Top 150 Global Licensors report is an excellent temperature gauge on the global brand licensing industry and provides a snapshot of retail's impact on the whole," says Amanda Cioletti, content director, License Global. "There's a lot of movement in the world of brands – companies are consolidating, retail is rapidly changing, and consumers are reacting with their wallets, which you can see in many of the trends reflected in this report. Bringing such a wealth of information together in one place is a powerful piece of insight."

