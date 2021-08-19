Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2021-2025: Nike Inc., Kynetic and DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. Emerge as Dominant Players | Technavio



Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the licensed sports merchandise market is expected to have negative growth.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying Full Report

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Corresponding Reports:

Athleisure Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Running Apparel and Footwear Market in US by End-user and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Snow Sports Apparel Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Athletic Apparel Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Top 3 Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Players

Nike Inc.

The company offers a wide range of licensed sports merchandise for men, women, boys, and girls for different applications and activities, such as running, lifestyle, football, sports sandals, tennis, outdoor, hiking, sneakers, gym and training, skateboarding, walking, casual/lifestyle, and basketball. A major product offering of the company is Nike NBA Connected Jersey

Kynetic

The company offers licensed sports merchandise through its Fanatics, FansEdge, Kitbag, Majestic, and Fanatics Authentic brands. Some of the products offered by the company are USA Basketball Mitchell & Ness 1992 Dream Team Authentic Shorts - Navy and USA Basketball Nike Legend 2.0 Long Sleeve T-Shirt - White.

DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.

The company offers hardlines, apparel, footwear, and merchandise and non-merchandise sales categories, including in-store services.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/licensed-sports-merchandise-market-size-industry-analysis

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Licensed sports merchandise market is segmented as below:

Product

Apparel & Footwear



Accessories & Gifts



Toys & Games



Others

End-User

Men



Women



Children

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA



The licensed sports merchandise market is driven by increased awareness of fitness activities, design and material innovations leading to product premiumization, and the high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions. In addition, other factors such as increased awareness of fitness activities are expected to trigger the licensed sports merchandise market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Get Actionable Insights on each Contributing Segments. Download Free Sample Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44517

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio