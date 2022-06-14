Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Nike Inc., Kynetic and DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. Emerge as Dominant Players | Technavio

Jun 14, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The licensed sports merchandise market will have Nike Inc., Kynetic, and DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. as major participants during the forecasted period
As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the Licensed Sports Merchandise Market is likely to register a CAGR of 2.98% while registering an incremental growth of USD 4.29 billion during the forecasted period. The report offers an analysis of dominant market players including Adidas AG (Germany), Columbia Sportswear Co. (US), Kynetic (US), DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. (US), and Nike Inc. (US), PRADA Group (Italy), and PUMA SE (Germany). Read additional information about the market, Get a sample report.
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist licensed sports merchandise market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the licensed sports merchandise market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the licensed sports merchandise market
Top 3 Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Players
Nike Inc.: The company offers a wide range of licensed sports merchandise for men, women, boys, and girls for different applications and activities, such as running, lifestyle, football, sports sandals, tennis, outdoor, hiking, sneakers, gym, and training, skateboarding, walking, casual/lifestyle, and basketball. A major product offering of the company is Nike NBA Connected Jersey
Kynetic : The company offers licensed sports merchandise through its Fanatics, FansEdge, Kitbag, Majestic, and Fanatics Authentic brands. Some of the products offered by the company are USA Basketball Mitchell & Ness 1992 Dream Team Authentic Shorts - Navy and USA Basketball Nike Legend 2.0 Long Sleeve T-Shirt - White.
DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.: The company offers hardlines, apparel, footwear, and merchandise and non-merchandise sales categories, including in-store services.
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Segmentation
- Product
- Apparel & Footwear
- Accessories & Gifts
- Toys & Games
- Others
- End-User
- Men
- Women
- Children
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The licensed sports merchandise market is driven by increased awareness of fitness activities, design and material innovations leading to product premiumization, and the high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions. In addition, other factors such as increased awareness of fitness activities are expected to trigger the licensed sports merchandise market.
Market Drivers
- A major aspect driving the global licensed sports merchandise market share rise is design and material improvements that contribute to product premiumization. Due to market competition and evolving client demand as the fashion industry changes, vendors are continually innovating and launching new patterns and designs of licensed sports products, including footwear, clothes, and accessories. The marketed product section of the global licensed sports merchandise market includes sports footwear.
Market Trends
- Increased competition from the unorganized sector would be a major hurdle for the global licensed sports merchandise market share growth. Local and unorganized sellers have grown in popularity as a result of their low prices. The revenue creation of large vendors has been impacted by the low-cost products given by these suppliers. Customers transfer from one brand to another due to a lack of brand loyalty. Due to the presence of multiple local, regional, and international suppliers, the global licensed sports apparel market is highly fragmented.
|
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.98%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 4.29 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.30
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, Japan, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Kynetic, Nike Inc., PRADA Group, PUMA SE, and Under Armour Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Apparel, Accessories, and Luxury Goods
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Apparel and footwear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Accessories and gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Accessories and gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Accessories and gifts - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Toys and games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Toys and games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Toys and games - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Men - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Women - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Children - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 35: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 36: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
8 Customer landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 43: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 45: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 47: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 51: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 53: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 55: Key leading countries
- 9.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers – Demand-led growth
- 10.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 10.3 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 58: Vendor landscape
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 59: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 60: Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 61: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 62: Market positioning of vendors
- 12.3 adidas AG
- Exhibit 63: adidas AG - Overview
- Exhibit 64: adidas AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: adidas AG – Key news
- Exhibit 66: adidas AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: adidas AG - Segment focus
- 12.4 Columbia Sportswear Co.
- Exhibit 68: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Columbia Sportswear Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 71: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Segment focus
- 12.5 DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.
- Exhibit 73: DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 76: DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 77: G-III Apparel Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: G-III Apparel Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: G-III Apparel Group Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 80: G-III Apparel Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Hanesbrands Inc.
- Exhibit 81: Hanesbrands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Hanesbrands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Hanesbrands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Hanesbrands Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Kynetic
- Exhibit 85: Kynetic - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Kynetic - Product and service
- Exhibit 87: Kynetic - Key offerings
- 12.9 Nike Inc.
- Exhibit 88: Nike Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Nike Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Nike Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Nike Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.10 PRADA Group
- Exhibit 92: PRADA Group - Overview
- Exhibit 93: PRADA Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: PRADA Group – Key news
- Exhibit 95: PRADA Group - Key offerings
- 12.11 PUMA SE
- Exhibit 96: PUMA SE - Overview
- Exhibit 97: PUMA SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: PUMA SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: PUMA SE - Segment focus
- 12.12 Under Armour Inc.
- Exhibit 100: Under Armour Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 104: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 105: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 106: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 107: Information sources
- 13.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 108: List of abbreviations
