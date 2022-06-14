Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Nike Inc., Kynetic and DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. Emerge as Dominant Players | Technavio

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist licensed sports merchandise market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the licensed sports merchandise market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the licensed sports merchandise market

Top 3 Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Players

Nike Inc.: The company offers a wide range of licensed sports merchandise for men, women, boys, and girls for different applications and activities, such as running, lifestyle, football, sports sandals, tennis, outdoor, hiking, sneakers, gym, and training, skateboarding, walking, casual/lifestyle, and basketball. A major product offering of the company is Nike NBA Connected Jersey

Kynetic : The company offers licensed sports merchandise through its Fanatics, FansEdge, Kitbag, Majestic, and Fanatics Authentic brands. Some of the products offered by the company are USA Basketball Mitchell & Ness 1992 Dream Team Authentic Shorts - Navy and USA Basketball Nike Legend 2.0 Long Sleeve T-Shirt - White.

DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.: The company offers hardlines, apparel, footwear, and merchandise and non-merchandise sales categories, including in-store services.

Get more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Segmentation

Product

Apparel & Footwear



Accessories & Gifts



Toys & Games



Others

End-User

Men



Women



Children

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The licensed sports merchandise market is driven by increased awareness of fitness activities, design and material innovations leading to product premiumization, and the high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions. In addition, other factors such as increased awareness of fitness activities are expected to trigger the licensed sports merchandise market.

Download Sample Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44517

Market Drivers

A major aspect driving the global licensed sports merchandise market share rise is design and material improvements that contribute to product premiumization. Due to market competition and evolving client demand as the fashion industry changes, vendors are continually innovating and launching new patterns and designs of licensed sports products, including footwear, clothes, and accessories. The marketed product section of the global licensed sports merchandise market includes sports footwear.

Market Trends

Increased competition from the unorganized sector would be a major hurdle for the global licensed sports merchandise market share growth. Local and unorganized sellers have grown in popularity as a result of their low prices. The revenue creation of large vendors has been impacted by the low-cost products given by these suppliers. Customers transfer from one brand to another due to a lack of brand loyalty. Due to the presence of multiple local, regional, and international suppliers, the global licensed sports apparel market is highly fragmented.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our sample report .

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.98% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.30 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Kynetic, Nike Inc., PRADA Group, PUMA SE, and Under Armour Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Apparel, Accessories, and Luxury Goods

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Apparel and footwear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Accessories and gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Accessories and gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Accessories and gifts - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Toys and games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Toys and games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Toys and games - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Men - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Women - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Children - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 36: Comparison by Distribution channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

8 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 43: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 45: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 46: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 47: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 51: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 53: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 55: Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers – Demand-led growth

10.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 58: Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 59: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 60: Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 61: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 62: Market positioning of vendors

12.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 63: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 64: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 65: adidas AG – Key news



Exhibit 66: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: adidas AG - Segment focus

12.4 Columbia Sportswear Co.

Exhibit 68: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Columbia Sportswear Co. – Key news



Exhibit 71: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Segment focus

12.5 DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.

Exhibit 73: DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 76: DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Exhibit 77: G-III Apparel Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: G-III Apparel Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: G-III Apparel Group Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 80: G-III Apparel Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Hanesbrands Inc.

Exhibit 81: Hanesbrands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Hanesbrands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Hanesbrands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Hanesbrands Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Kynetic

Exhibit 85: Kynetic - Overview



Exhibit 86: Kynetic - Product and service



Exhibit 87: Kynetic - Key offerings

12.9 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 88: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 PRADA Group

Exhibit 92: PRADA Group - Overview



Exhibit 93: PRADA Group - Business segments



Exhibit 94: PRADA Group – Key news



Exhibit 95: PRADA Group - Key offerings

12.11 PUMA SE

Exhibit 96: PUMA SE - Overview



Exhibit 97: PUMA SE - Business segments



Exhibit 98: PUMA SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: PUMA SE - Segment focus

12.12 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 100: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 104: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 105: Research Methodology



Exhibit 106: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 107: Information sources

13.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 108: List of abbreviations

