Licensed Sports Merchandise Market size is set to grow by USD 7.78 billion from 2024-2028, design and material innovations leading to product premiumization boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global licensed sports merchandise market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.78 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.64% during the forecast period. Design and material innovations leading to product premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing popularity of athleisure. However, increasing competition from unorganized sectors poses a challenge. Key market players include 47 Brand LLC, Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Boardriders, Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Fanatics Inc., Frasers Group plc, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Li Ning Co. Ltd., New Era Cap LLC, Nike Inc., Prada Spa, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Thornico AS, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp..

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 7787.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled 47 Brand LLC, Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Boardriders, Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Fanatics Inc., Frasers Group plc, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Li Ning Co. Ltd., New Era Cap LLC, Nike Inc., Prada Spa, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Thornico AS, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.

Market Driver

The global licensed sports merchandise market is experiencing significant growth due to the popularity of athleisure fashion. Athleisure refers to clothing designed for athletic activities that are suitable for workplaces and other locations. Major athleisure outfits include yoga pants, leggings, gym tanks, sports bras, tights, shorts, and sneakers. Consumer purchasing power and changing preferences, influenced by celebrity endorsements, are driving demand for these products. Innovations in design and materials, such as moisture-wicking and stretchability, are enhancing adoption rates. Major vendors, like Adidas AG, are offering versatile shoes that cater to both athletic and casual occasions. The rise of athleisure is expected to continue supporting the growth of the global licensed sports merchandise market.

The licensed sports merchandise market is thriving with various brands and teams selling their official merchandise. Popular items include jerseys, hats, balls, and other sports equipment. Brands and teams use social media and promotional events to increase sales. Fans are always on the lookout for the latest designs and collections. Brands often collaborate with athletes to create exclusive merchandise. Consumers can purchase these items online or in-store. Brands also offer customization options for fans to personalize their merchandise. The market is expected to grow as the popularity of sports continues to rise. Sports merchandise is a significant source of revenue for teams and leagues.

Market Challenges

The global licensed sports merchandise market faces challenges from the rise of local and unorganized vendors. These competitors offer cost-effective products, leading to decreased revenue for major vendors and occupied shelf space in supermarkets. The market's fragmentation, with various local, regional, and international players, may hinder growth. Low entry barriers empower buyers, resulting in intense price competition that hinders market expansion during the forecast period.

The licensed sports merchandise market faces several challenges in the current business landscape. Key areas of concern include the high cost of licensing fees, the need to keep up with ongoing trends in sports and fashion, and the increasing importance of online sales channels. Additionally, marketers must navigate the complexities of international markets and regulations, as well as manage inventory and distribution logistics. Brands must also invest in marketing and promotion efforts to build consumer interest and loyalty. Competition from unlicensed merchandise and counterfeit goods is another significant challenge. Overall, the licensed sports merchandise industry requires strategic planning, effective supply chain management, and a strong brand identity to succeed.

Segment Overview

This licensed sports merchandise market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online End-user 2.1 Men

2.2 Women

2.3 Children Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Offline- The licensed sports merchandise market encompasses sales through various offline channels, including specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and department stores. Specialty stores offer a wide range of sports merchandise, while hypermarkets and supermarkets provide competitive pricing and convenience. Department stores serve as one-stop solutions for customers. Vendors expand their offline presence to boost sales and cater to diverse customer categories. Innovative marketing strategies sustain the growth of the offline segment despite increasing online shopping preference.

Research Analysis

The licensed sports merchandise market caters to sports enthusiasts seeking authentic apparel and accessories from their favorite professional sports leagues. Urbanization and the shift towards online retailing have significantly impacted this industry. Traditional retailing channels have been surpassed by online platforms, offering convenience and ease of access. T-shirts, tops, sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets, caps, and athletic footwear are popular categories in this market. Material quality is a crucial factor, ensuring high-quality goods align with the brands' alliances. Sedentary lives and health issues, including muscular injuries and hip discomfort, have increased the demand for comfortable and durable merchandise. Smart phones and internet usage facilitate online marketplaces, making high-quality sports merchandise accessible to fans worldwide.

Market Research Overview

The Licensed Sports Merchandise Market encompasses a wide range of products, including clothing, accessories, and collectibles, that bear the logos, names, or likenesses of various sports teams and athletes. This market caters to fans who seek to express their loyalty and support for their favorite teams and players. The market is driven by several factors, such as increasing fan engagement, growing global sports fandom, and advancements in technology that enable more innovative and personalized merchandise offerings. The market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region. The product type includes apparel, accessories, collectibles, and other merchandise. The distribution channel includes retail stores, online platforms, and direct-to-consumer sales. The market is global in nature, with significant demand coming from regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

