Licensed Sports Merchandise Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.02% from 2021 to 2026|DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., eBay Inc., Fanatics Inc., and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The licensed sports merchandise market size is expected to increase by USD 6.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02% according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Boardriders Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., eBay Inc., Fanatics Inc., Frasers Group plc, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., hummel AS, Li Ning Co. Ltd., New Era Cap Co. Inc., Nike Inc, PRADA Group, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Boardriders Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., eBay Inc., Fanatics Inc., Frasers Group plc, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., hummel AS, Li Ning Co. Ltd., New Era Cap Co. Inc., Nike Inc, PRADA Group, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp..

15+, Including Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Boardriders Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., eBay Inc., Fanatics Inc., Frasers Group plc, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., hummel AS, Li Ning Co. Ltd., New Era Cap Co. Inc., Nike Inc, PRADA Group, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.. Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Apparel and footwear, Accessories and gifts, Toys and games, and Others), End-user (Men, Women, and Children), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the Licensed Sports Merchandise market, request a sample report

Licensed sports merchandise market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Key Driver -The design and material innovations leading to product premiumization is the key factor driving the global licensed sports merchandise market share growth. Due to changing market competition and customer demand because of continuous changes in the fashion industry, vendors are constantly innovating and introducing new patterns and designs for licensed sporting merchandise such as footwear, apparel, and accessories. Sports shoes belong to the promotional products segment of the licensed sports merchandise market. The availability of innovative products that offer premium appeal and can also be used as party wear has increased the demand for such footwear. The durability of sports footwear also attracts customers to buy premium sports footwear. Innovations in designs and celebrity endorsements of products have enabled manufacturers and market players to serve the demand of high-income customer bases. Hence, the design and material innovations by the market players are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading Trends - The increasing popularity of athleisure is another factor supporting the licensed sports merchandise market share growth.

Significant challenge - The increasing competition from the unorganized sector will be a major challenge impeding the licensed sports merchandise market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The licensed sports merchandise market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Licensed Sports Merchandise Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the licensed sports merchandise market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the licensed sports merchandise market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the licensed sports merchandise market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of licensed sports merchandise market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The sports turf market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.98% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 3,284.74 million. Furthermore, this sports turf market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (private sports facilities, schools/colleges and universities, and professional world class stadiums), product (PP sports turf, PE sports turf, and nylon sports turf), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for outdoor sports is notably driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The sports apparel market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 75.6 billion. Furthermore, this sports apparel market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (men, women, and children), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). product premiumization due to the introduction of more innovative sportswear driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Boardriders Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., eBay Inc., Fanatics Inc., Frasers Group plc, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., hummel AS, Li Ning Co. Ltd., New Era Cap Co. Inc., Nike Inc, PRADA Group, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Apparel and footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Apparel and footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Accessories and gifts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Accessories and gifts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Accessories and gifts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Accessories and gifts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Accessories and gifts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Toys and games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Chart on Toys and games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Toys and games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Toys and games - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Toys and games - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Chart on Children - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Children - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Children - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Children - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 64: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 66: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 77: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 78: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 80: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 98: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 106: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 110: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 114: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 115: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 117: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 118: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 120: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 121: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 122: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 123: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 124: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 125: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 126: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 127: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 128: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 129: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 130: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 131: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 132: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 133: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 134: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 135: adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 136: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: adidas AG - Segment focus

12.4 ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

Exhibit 138: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 141: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Boardriders Inc.

Exhibit 143: Boardriders Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Boardriders Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Boardriders Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Columbia Sportswear Co.

Exhibit 146: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Segment focus

12.7 DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.

Exhibit 151: DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 eBay Inc.

Exhibit 154: eBay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: eBay Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: eBay Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 157: eBay Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: eBay Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Fanatics Inc.

Exhibit 159: Fanatics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Fanatics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Fanatics Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 G III Apparel Group Ltd.

Exhibit 162: G III Apparel Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: G III Apparel Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: G III Apparel Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Hanesbrands Inc.

Exhibit 165: Hanesbrands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Hanesbrands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Hanesbrands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Hanesbrands Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Li Ning Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 169: Li Ning Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Li Ning Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Li Ning Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio