Licensed Sports Merchandise Market to grow by USD 4.29 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 17, 2021, 03:19 ET
NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The licensed sports merchandise market is set to grow by USD 4.29 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Kynetic, Nike Inc., PRADA Group, PUMA SE, and Under Armour Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increased awareness of fitness activities, the design and material innovations leading to product premiumization, and the high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Apparel & Footwear
- Accessories & Gifts
- Toys & Games
- Others
- End-User
- Men
- Women
- Children
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the licensed sports merchandise market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Kynetic, Nike Inc., PRADA Group, PUMA SE, and Under Armour Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Licensed Sports Merchandise Market size
- Licensed Sports Merchandise Market trends
- Licensed Sports Merchandise Market industry analysis
Increased awareness of fitness activities is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the increasing competition from the unorganized sector may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the licensed sports merchandise market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist licensed sports merchandise market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the licensed sports merchandise market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the licensed sports merchandise market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of licensed sports merchandise market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Apparel and Footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Accessories and gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Toys and Games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc.
- G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Kynetic
- Nike Inc.
- PRADA Group
- PUMA SE
- Under Armour Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
