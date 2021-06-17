Licensed Sports Merchandise Market to grow by USD 4.29 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Kynetic, Nike Inc., PRADA Group, PUMA SE, and Under Armour Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increased awareness of fitness activities, the design and material innovations leading to product premiumization, and the high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market is segmented as below:

Product

Apparel & Footwear



Accessories & Gifts



Toys & Games



Others

End-User

Men



Women



Children

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the licensed sports merchandise market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Kynetic, Nike Inc., PRADA Group, PUMA SE, and Under Armour Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market size

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market trends

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market industry analysis

Increased awareness of fitness activities is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the increasing competition from the unorganized sector may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the licensed sports merchandise market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist licensed sports merchandise market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the licensed sports merchandise market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the licensed sports merchandise market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of licensed sports merchandise market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Apparel and Footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Accessories and gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Toys and Games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

Columbia Sportswear Co.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Kynetic

Nike Inc.

PRADA Group

PUMA SE

Under Armour Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

