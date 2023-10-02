Licensed sports merchandise market to grow by USD 7.58 billion from 2022 to 2027, Presence of companies like 47 Brand LLC, ANTA Sports Products Ltd. and Boardriders Inc., and more makes the market fragmented- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The licensed sports merchandise market is estimated to grow by USD 7.58 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. The licensed sports merchandise market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer licensed sports merchandise market are 47 Brand LLC, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Boardriders Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Fanatics Inc., Frasers Group plc, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Li Ning Co. Ltd., New Era Cap LLC, Nike Inc., Prada Spa, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Thornico AS, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Adidas AG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - The company offers licensed sports merchandise such as Always Original t-shirts, laced tank tops, leggings, tights, joggers, and hoodies.
  • Boardriders Inc. - The company offers licensed sports merchandise such as apparel, shoes, and hats.
  • Columbia Sportswear Co. - The company offers licensed sports merchandise such as lifestyle shoes, apparel, snowboards, snowboard boots, outerwear, and accessories.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America dominates the licensed sportswear market in 2022 owing to factors such as the presence of a growing sports industry and high rates of obesity and diabetes, encouraging more people to participate in sports activities to stay fit and healthy. The growing participation of people in sports activities will play a key role in the market growth in the region. The growing use of online shopping platforms to purchase sporting goods is a key factor contributing to the growth of the market in the North American region. Furthermore, growing demand for personalized sports products will drive market growth in North America during the forecast period.

  • Impactful driver- High influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions
  • Key Trend - Expansion of the distribution network
  • Major Challenges - The increasing competition from unorganized sectors

 Market Segmentation

  • By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline, and online. 

