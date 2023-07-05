Licenses for the Smart Contract Platform, Coin Exchange, NFT Exchange, and Smart Contract Exchange become available at UnitedMarket.io

News provided by

United Market

05 Jul, 2023, 15:02 ET

CLEVELAND, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InCent corp. - the holder of the US patent 8,639,566 (United Market) is pleased to announce it will be accepting applications for the licensing of systems and methods described in the patent through its website UnitedMarket.io

"We are excited to offer existing and future companies in crypto space and beyond a suite of IP tools that will allow those companies to finally build their platforms based on the solid framework fully conforming to the existing US regulations and laws." - said InCent's CEO Dmitry Yankelevich

Indeed, to this day the legal framework of the Crypto market has not been authoritatively established and this has hurt many companies in the space. Being unable to attract public funding is one such disadvantage compared to regulated markets. 

"Once license is granted to your company or organization, the systems and methods covered by the patent immediately become protected by US Patent and Trademark law and can be treated, developed, and monetized accordingly" - Dmitry added. "These systems and methods include Smart Contract platform, Crypto Coin exchange, NFT exchange, and a new type of marketplace - the Smart Contract exchange." 

Any company can apply. The process is streamlined, and yearly fees are limited to a processing fee and percentage of gross revenues resulted from the use of licensed systems and methods. Free licenses are available for government and non-profit organizations and startups. More information can be found at UnitedMarket.io

At the end of the conversation Dmitry said: "The bigger message here is that we strongly believe that adding a third market of Smart Contracts to the existing two markets of Fungible Tokens (Crypto Coins) and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) will create a robust mechanism, capable of supporting economical and informational systems of the future." 

About: InCent corp. is the holder of the US Patent 8,639, 566 (United Market) which describes main Cryptocurrency markets including a new market of Smart Contracts. The Team behind the patent and the company is dedicated to promoting the United Market systems and methods by offering licensing opportunities and support to any interested company. More information at UnitedMarket.io

SOURCE United Market

