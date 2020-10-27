Licensing Brings RENAULT Brand Back to the United States; RENAULT available for license on power equipment and tools. Tweet this

JMM Lee hopes RENAULT can build on the company's achievements in reviving legacy brands in other licensing categories. "We've had success licensing Minolta and Chambers in the home electrics and home appliance sectors," said Lee, "and we expect RENAULT to be as effective in the power equipment category."

JMM Lee's rights to the RENAULT brand in the United States is specific to power equipment, tools, and lawn products. Moreover, JMM Lee is not affiliated with European conglomerate RENAULT S.A.S., which retains rights to the mark worldwide, including rights in the U.S. in connection with automobiles, bikes, vehicle leasing, and more.

About JMM Lee Properties

JMM Lee Properties is a worldwide brand owner and licensor of a diversified portfolio of fashion, consumer electronic, and home appliance trademarks including flagship brands Minolta, Bendix, AirTouch, Litton, Chambers and Slates.

JMM Lee creates value by licensing its brands to leading manufacturers and retailers worldwide. As one of the nation's leading firms offering brand licensing services, JMM Lee develops and manages licensing programs within a variety of product categories.

To learn more about JMM Lee and the RENAULT brand, please visit JmmLee.com/Renault.

SOURCE JMM Lee Properties, LLC