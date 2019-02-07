Licensing Expo and InventHelp Collaboration Announces 'Pitch the Brands' during Licensing Week 2019

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Licensing Expo, the world's largest and most influential licensing industry event, today announced Pitch the Brands, where inventors can present their product to an executive panel of consumer product experts and a chance to win a prize package valued over $18,000. The event is made possible through an exclusive collaboration between Licensing Expo and InventHelp, which will provide innovative entrepreneurs with a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To learn more and apply for Pitch the Brands, click here.

An official part of Licensing Week 2019, Pitch the Brands will allow ten finalists to receive feedback and direction from influential licensing and consumer product executives. The expert panel includes Michael Stone, Chairman at Beanstalk, Steve Scebelo, Vice President, Licensing and Business Development at NFL Players Inc., Dion Vlachos, Executive Vice President, U.S. Retail Sales and Global Publishing at Viacom Nickelodeon, Greg Winters, Manager, Licensing Programs at Boy Scouts of America, and Robert Yusim, President at Product Counsel. One finalist will be chosen to receive InventHelp's services, valued at $18,000.



"It is a privilege to team up with Licensing Expo to support inventors with Pitch the Brands. This unique and inspiring opportunity provides direct feedback from leading executives in a variety of industries," said Robert Susa, President of InventHelp. "The foundation of Pitch the Brands mirrors the mission of InventHelp – supporting innovation and providing inventors the resources they need to pursue their passion."

Brand licensing can help to successfully launch new products into market by providing credibility, appealing to an established audience, securing distribution, and utilizing a brand's promotional resources. In 2017, global retail sales of licensed products and services reached $271.6B, according to the 2018 LIMA Annual Global Licensing Industry Survey.

"Products are a cornerstone of the brand licensing industry. Innovations in design, production and distribution help keep our industry growing year over year," said Jessica Blue, Senior Vice President of the Global Licensing Group, UBM. "We're thrilled to give entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their product on the biggest stage in brand licensing. These new ideas help shape the industry through unique products and selection."

Licensing Expo will be accepting submissions on their website through April 15, 2019. By April 29, InventHelp will choose ten finalists to present a demonstrable product in front of a live panel and audience at Licensing Expo 2019.

For more information on Pitch the Brands, see below.

- Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019

- Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. PST

- Location: Global Licensing Group Theater

To register Licensing Expo for free, please click here.

About Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual trade show dedicated to licensing and brand extension. The show floor is merchandised into two zones: Characters and Entertainment and Brands, Agents and Design. More than 16,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors and licensing agents attend the Expo from more than 67 countries. Licensing Expo is organized by UBM plc. UBM is the largest pure-play B2B events organizer in the world. Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors. Our deep knowledge and passion for these sectors allow us to create valuable experiences which enable our customers to succeed. Please visit www.ubm.com for the latest news and information about UBM.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at UBM is the global licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide opportunities around the world to bring brands and products together to explore and cement licensing partnerships. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at UBM: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo China, NYC Licensing Summit, License Global magazine, License Global Daily E-news and License TV.

About InventHelp

Pitch the Brands is made possible through a collaboration with Licensing Expo and InventHelp, who has been helping inventors submit their invention ideas to companies for 35 years. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based invention services company has more than 65 sales offices throughout the United States and offers inventors services including prototyping, 3D design, and patent referrals.

