Licensing Expo Announces New International Exhibitors, TOHO Co. LTD, Spin Master and Van Gogh Museum

Leading international exhibitors from Argentina, Canada, Finland, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Singapore and Taiwan are participating in Licensing Expo 2018.

According to the 2017 Annual LIMA Global Licensing Industry Survey, the United States remains the largest market for the sales of brand-licensed products, representing around 55% of the $262 B global market in 2016. Furthermore, in License Global's Top 150 Global Licensors Report, the top 10 licensors are based in the United States. Licensing Expo provides international brands with the opportunity to meet with the largest gathering of USA product makers and retailers in the world. Exhibiting international brands form licensing partnerships with the thousands of product makers and retailers attending. Licensing Expo also attracts product makers and retailers from all over the world, with over 30% of attendees attending from outside the US, representing more than 67 countries.

"As the world becomes smaller via the digital landscape, intellectual properties know no boundaries. Consumers hold affinity for brands, wherever they may be, and they're willing to show their support and appreciation," said Jessica Blue, senior vice president, Global Licensing Group, UBM. "We are proud to host international exhibitors and pavilions that are bringing a varied roster of brands and properties to the licensing industry's biggest stage."

International exhibiting companies include:



Action X Pte. Ltd.

Admiral Asia

Amparin, S.A. de C.V.

CHAN-CHAN

CJ E&M Corporation

DQ Entertainment International Ltd

Fulanitos

Galinha Pintadita

Gici Toys

Korea Creative Content Agency

La Panaderia

LINE FRIENDS

National Palace Museum

Ping Solutions, S. de R.L. de C.V.

PPI Worldwide

Promexico

Rainbow

Rovio

Sanrio

Shopkins

Smiley

Spin Master Ltd.

TOHO Co., LTD

TUBA n Co., Ltd

Van Gogh Museum Enterprises B.V.

Vooz Co., Ltd.

Zombie Infection

* 2017 Annual LIMA Global Licensing Industry Survey

