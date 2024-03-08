Lichtenstein, Rauschenberg, Hockney, and Johns highlight The Marmor Family Collection featured in Moran's California Living sale!

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 | 12:00pm PDT

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, March 26th, 2023, at 12:00 pm PDT, John Moran Auctioneers will present their California Living sale. This auction encompasses the California aesthetic with examples of fine art and design highlighted by The Marmor Family Collection with a focus on art of the 1960s and 1970s. Blue chip artists Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Rauschenberg, David Hockney, Jasper Johns will lead their collection. The sale will also feature design pieces by Sam Maloof, Jonathan Adler, and other mid-century gems.

Lot 30: William Copley (1919-1996), “Haut Boy,” 1970. Oil on canvas, 51” H x 38” W est. $30,000-50,000. Renowned for his vibrant and audacious works that challenged conventional artistic norms, Copley’s body of work is a rich tapestry of loosely narrative compositions, featuring curvilinear figures, bold contours, and a vibrant palette of colors. His legacy is vital link between European Surrealism and American Pop art.

Dr. Judd Marmor, a psychiatrist in Los Angeles, and his wife Dr. Katherine Marmor, a psychologist, were well acquainted in the LA art scene during the last half of the 20th century. They forged connections with modern and contemporary artists such as William N. Copley, George Herms, Ed Kienholz, Roy Lichtenstein, Ed Ruscha, Frank Stella, and H.C. Westermann, among others. Through their acumen and purchases from artists' studios and galleries, their collection represents a microcosm of Los Angeles art from this influential period. This sale includes Pop Art collected by Judd and Katherine Marmor as well as works added by their son, Michael and his wife, Jane Marmor that emphasize Op Art and Indigenous art.

Leading the sculptures, Sir Anthony Alfred Caro's, "Table Piece CCCLXXIII," 1977, estimated $40,000-60,000, and Peter Alexander's, "Grey Wedge," 1969, a floor sculpture that tapers from a smoky black to a clear resin, estimated at $20,000-30,000.

"Jade Hole," 1980, by Robert Rauschenberg, estimated $40,000-60,000, is an example of his groundbreaking work in printmaking and photography, inspiring countless innovations and pushing the boundaries of what was possible in the realm of contemporary art.

William Copley, who's legacy is vital link between European Surrealism and American Pop art has "Haut Boy," 1970 in this sale, estimated at $30,000-50,000. There will be 16 lots by Roy Lichtenstein, including some from his 1969 "Haystack Series" and 1972 "Mirror Series", each estimated at $8,000-12,000, and works from his 1970 "Modern Head" series, estimates ranging from $10,000-20,000.

Other offerings include work by Jasper Johns, "Light Bulb," from his "Lead Reliefs" series, 1969, estimated at $20,000-30,000, "Boy with Flowers," 1961, by Paul Wonner, estimated at $60,000-80,000, and Joan Brown's "Mary and Julie #16," 1976, estimated at $8,000-12,000.

