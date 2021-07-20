Licious Appoints Himanshu Verma as CPTO, a Search Driven by Purple Quarter

BANGALORE, India, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Licious, India's largest tech-powered D2C fresh meat and seafood brand, announces the appointment of Himanshu Verma as Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO). In its sixth year of operations, the Bengaluru-based brand is focused on disrupting the industry with world-class tech-based solutions and approached the leading Tech-head search firm, Purple Quarter to meet their CXO-level requirement. Himanshu's appointment is a pivotal step for the company.

An industry veteran with over two decades of experience, Himanshu's last assignment was with Amazon, where he served as Director of Product & Engineering. Prior to that, Himanshu has served as CTO at Yatra.com, one of the largest online travel companies in India. During his 25-year-long career, Himanshu had leadership stints with leading technology companies such as Flipkart, Yahoo!, and Oracle, to name a few.

Commenting on the new appointment Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, Co-founders, Licious, said, "We are happy to have Himanshu on board with us. As Licious embarks on the next phase of growth, we are confident that his rich experience in building technology for transforming the supply chain and enhancing customer experience will help us chart a new path to success. We look forward to working with Himanshu to continue raising the bar as a market and category leader in the evolving protein-based food space.''

Roopa Kumar, Founder & COO, Purple Quarter added, "Licious' mandate to Purple Quarter was very clear - an experienced and dynamic tech visionary to steer their valued offerings in tandem with their rapid scale. We are beyond thrilled to have played a part in this perfect match between Licious and Himanshu."

On his new stint, Himanshu Verma, CPTO, Licious, said, "I am delighted to join Licious at this point in its growth journey. It is not just a category leader, but also a category creator and presents a once in a lifetime opportunity to reimagine a large industry using technology as a driver. As a customer-centric and value-driven organization, Licious is in a great position to deeply impact the large protein-based food industry via technology in years to come and I am excited to be part of this inspiring story," adding "I extend my thanks to the Purple Quarter team for facilitating my move at the right time and ensuring a seamless end-to-end process."

Since its inception in 2015, Licious has been building technology to resolve customer pain points related to quality, hygiene, freshness, and convenience. The brand has adopted 100% traceable and sustainable sourcing practices, creating quality benchmarks for the industry. Built on the farm-to-fork business model, Licious controls the entire supply chain, powered by stringent cold chain control to maintain the quality and freshness of products from the time of procurement, processing and storage until the time it reaches the end consumer.

Licious is the first meat and seafood brand from India to be certified with FSSC22000, one of the highest food safety certifications in the world. The brand has a strong presence across 14 Indian markets, namely Bengaluru, Hyderabad, NCR, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Kochi, Puducherry, Vizag, Vijayawada and Kolkata. The 3500+ employee strong company is touted among the fastest-growing consumer brands in India.

About Purple Quarter

Purple Quarter is a bespoke CTO search firm based out of Bangalore. In less than four years, it has mapped over 4000+ leaders across the globe. Its singular approach to tech leadership hiring has given Purple Quarter a detailed acumen into the Tech Leadership hiring space, especially in the startup ecosystem. Its robust clientele includes early stage to mature startups such as Inmobi, Swiggy, Acko, PharmEasy, hike, Urban Company and many more.

For Tech Leadership requirements, write to us at [email protected] or visit: https://purplequarter.com/

About Licious: https://www.licious.in/

Founded by Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, Licious is a consumer food company, focussed at delighting the world with an unmatched range of meat & meat products. Present in raw & fresh meat and seafood, marinades and ready-to-eat categories, Licious is set to disrupt every food category that needs a meaty intervention! In a highly underserved market, which is estimated at $40 billion today, Licious as a category-first brand backed by technology, has been able to solve the prevailing customer pain points of quality, hygiene, freshness and convenience in a sustainable manner. Built on the farm to fork business model, Licious controls the entire back-end supply chain powered by stringent cold chain control to maintain the quality and freshness of each product from the time of procurement, processing, storage to the time it reaches the end consumer. In just 5 years Licious has witnessed a 300% growth and has served over three million packs of world-class meat products to consumers across Bangalore, Hyderabad, NCR, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Kochi, Puducherry, Vizag, Vijayawada and Kolkata. Licious serves over 1mn orders every month with over 90% repeat consumption across markets.

Licious is currently, a 3500+ members strong team with employees, across different disciplines and functions.

