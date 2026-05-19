Lick Introduces Pineapple Flavored Massage Oil -- A Tropical Date Night Favorite Available on Amazon

HOUSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lick, the American-made personal oils brand known for playful flavors and premium body-safe ingredients, is spotlighting one of its customer favorites: Lick Pineapple Flavored Massage Oil. Designed to turn ordinary evenings into memorable moments, this tropical-inspired massage oil is now available for purchase on Amazon.com.

Crafted with premium ingredients including Sweet Almond Oil and Vitamin E, Lick Pineapple Flavored Massage Oil delivers a smooth, silky glide while surrounding couples with the sweet aroma and flavor of fresh pineapple. The lightweight formula absorbs smoothly into the skin without feeling greasy, making it ideal for relaxing massages, self-care routines, and romantic evenings at home.

As consumers continue searching for creative date night ideas and affordable luxury experiences, flavored massage oils have become a fast-growing category for couples looking to reconnect in a fun and exciting way. Lick's Pineapple Flavored Massage Oil combines tropical fragrance, skin-loving oils, and a playful sensory experience into one premium product designed for modern couples.

"Customers love products that feel indulgent but still approachable," said a spokesperson for Lick. "Our Pineapple Flavored Massage Oil brings together tropical scent, smooth texture, and a luxurious feel that instantly upgrades date night at home."

Manufactured in the USA by GJ Family Group LLC, Lick products are made with carefully selected body-safe ingredients and are designed to deliver both quality and memorable experiences. Since launching in 2017, the brand has expanded its lineup to include flavored massage oils, scented body oils, aromatic bath oils, and scented pheromone oils.

Why Customers Love Lick Pineapple Flavored Massage Oil

Sweet tropical pineapple aroma and flavor

Smooth, non-greasy massage oil texture

Made with Sweet Almond Oil and Vitamin E

Great for relaxing massages and at-home spa nights

A fun and thoughtful date night gift idea

Made in the USA with premium ingredients

Lick Pineapple Flavored Massage Oil is available now through the brand's official Amazon storefront.

Shop Now

Buy Lick Pineapple Flavored Massage Oil on Amazon

About Lick

Lick is a Texas-based lifestyle brand specializing in flavored massage oils, scented body oils, aromatic bath oils, and scented pheromone oils. All products are manufactured in the USA using premium body-safe ingredients designed to create fun, relaxing, and memorable experiences for couples and self-care enthusiasts alike.

Contact:

Sean Johnson

***@lickgoods.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13146266

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Lick