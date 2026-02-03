Lick Sleeve Introduces Specialized Rear Bilateral Recovery Suit for Dogs Undergoing Dual Hind Leg Procedures

Veterinarian-Designed Solution Addresses Critical Need for Post-TPLO and Bilateral Hind Leg Surgery Recovery

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lick Sleeve, the leading innovator in e-collar alternatives, today announced the launch of its Rear Bilateral Recovery Suit, a specialized garment engineered specifically for dogs recovering from bilateral TPLO (Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy) surgeries and other procedures requiring simultaneous protection of both hind legs.

This targeted solution fills a significant gap in veterinary post-operative care, where dogs undergoing dual hind leg procedures have traditionally faced limited options for effective wound protection and recovery management.

"Dogs recovering from bilateral hind leg surgeries present unique challenges that standard recovery suits simply cannot address," explains Dr. David Allman, board-certified small animal veterinary surgeon and founder of Lick Sleeve. "The Rear Bilateral Suit provides comprehensive, simultaneous protection for both surgical sites while maintaining the comfort and mobility essential for proper healing."

The Rear Bilateral Recovery Suit builds upon Lick Sleeve's proven foundation while incorporating design elements specific to bilateral hind leg recovery:

Dual-leg coverage with independent adjustment for each hind limb

Medical-grade, anti-microbial fabric that promotes cleanliness at both surgical sites

Water-resistant construction to protect wounds during healing

Strategic design that allows natural movement while preventing access to incisions

Enhanced durability to withstand extended recovery periods

"TPLO surgeries and similar bilateral procedures are becoming increasingly common, yet recovery products haven't kept pace with this clinical reality," Dr. Allman notes. "Our Rear Bilateral Suit represents our commitment to developing solutions that meet the evolving needs of veterinary professionals and the pets in their care."

The suit's design addresses the specific complications that can arise during bilateral recovery, including the increased risk of infection when dogs attempt to lick or chew at surgical sites, and the difficulty of maintaining proper protection throughout the extended healing timeline these procedures require.

Since its introduction at the Veterinary Orthopedic Society meeting in February 2020, Lick Sleeve has established itself as the premier provider of medical-grade e-collar alternatives, earning the trust of veterinary professionals and pet parents alike.

About Lick Sleeve: Lick Sleeve offers innovative alternatives to traditional e-collars, developed by Dr. David Allman, a board-certified small-animal veterinary surgeon. Using a proprietary, patented design and medical-grade fabric, Lick Sleeve provides kinder, more effective post-surgery care solutions for pets.

For more information about the Lick Sleeve Rear Bilateral Recovery Suit, visit www.licksleeve.com.

