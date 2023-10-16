Lick Sleeve Names Movora Exclusive Veterinary Distributor for North America

News provided by

Movora

16 Oct, 2023, 11:45 ET

The innovative post-surgery protective gear is available to veterinarians through Movora as of October 16, 2023.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Movora is honored to partner with Lick Sleeve and Dr. David Allman, DVM, DACVS-SA, as their exclusive veterinary distribution partner for North America. Lick Sleeve® patented leg sleeves for dogs protect the patient's surgical site to offer a better approach to recovery than the dreaded "cone of shame."

"At Movora, we're committed to delivering the best veterinary outcomes every way we can," said Dan Brown, MRCVS, Director of Movora's Global Scientific Advisory Board. "We love how the Lick Sleeve lets animals maintain their natural behavior during healing while preventing self-trauma from licking the surgical site."

As a leading provider of orthopedic implants, Movora supports surgeries of the canine leg including TPLO, cranial cruciate ligament repair, total joint replacement, treatment of medial patellar luxation, fractures and more. The addition of Lick Sleeve protective recovery sleeves to the Movora line lets animal hospitals incorporate them into their recovery protocols.

As Dr. Allman notes, "Pet owners are three times more likely to use the Lick Sleeve than traditional e-collars. Removing the adverse effects of the e-collar gives animals a way to move more freely, thus driving compliance while supporting healing."

About Movora:
Movora is a global provider of orthopedic implants sold to veterinarians, veterinary surgeons, and universities. Through its brands, BioMedtrix, Everost, KYON, IMEX Veterinary, Spectrum Instruments, and Veterinary Orthopedic Implants, it offers one of the broadest product portfolios within companion animal orthopedics, ranging from fracture plates to complete hip replacement systems. Movora also believes in supporting veterinary professionals throughout their careers and offers one of the most comprehensive calendars of Continuing Education courses in the industry, teaching DVMs and Veterinary Surgeons new techniques and procedures. Movora has regional headquarters in Florida, USA; Ontario, Canada; Zurich, Switzerland; and Tokyo, Japan. Learn more by visiting movora.com.

For more information, please visit movora.com

About Lick Sleeve:
Lick Sleeve, an innovative alternative to traditional e-collars, was conceptualized by Dr. David Allman, a board-certified small animal veterinary surgeon. Recognizing the challenges faced by pet owners in adhering to post-operative instructions, Dr. Allman created Lick Sleeve using a proprietary, patented design, and medical-grade fabric. This pioneering solution, born out of a demand for a kinder post-surgery care method, quickly positioned Lick Sleeve at the forefront of the e-collar alternative sector. The product made its notable debut at the Veterinary Orthopedic Society meeting in February 2020 marking a significant advancement in veterinary medicine. 

SOURCE Movora

NGD joins Veterinary MedTech leader Movora

In August, 2022, Movora acquired New Generation Devices (NGD). Founded in 2001, NGD offers a selected range of veterinary orthopedic implants to...
