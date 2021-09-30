Lick the Plate Is Back in Detroit on 100.7 Ferndale Radio and Ferndale Radio Dot Com

FERNDALE, Mich., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lick the Plate where the Detroit, San Diego, and Northern Michigan culinary, cultural and music communities tell their stories with host David Boylan, is back on the air and in podcast format in metro Detroit on 100.7 Ferndale Radio with streaming planned by the end of 2021. Lick the Plate will launch on Friday, October 8 airing at 12pm and repeated again at 10pm. The show will run in a longer, single episode 30 minute format on Ferndale Radio. Renowned author Michael Zadoorian will join David as his first guest on 100.7 Ferndale Radio.

Lick the Plate Michigan is now broadcasting and podcasting on 100.7 Ferndale Radio and www.ferndaleradio.com Lick the Plate host David Boylan has interviewed over 1,300 guests from the culinary, culture and music worlds. Lick the Plate airs in Detroit, Northern Michigan and San Diego and the podcasts in each market average over 50,000 listens per week. His weekly column runs in The Coast News and he is a contributor to Traverse Magazine.

Host David Boylan who is relocating back to his native Michigan, will pick up where he left off, telling the stories of guests from the culinary, culture and music scenes throughout Michigan and beyond through media partners 100.7 Ferndale Radio and WQON in Traverse City. Given the recent upheaval in all of those sectors, Boylan felt that Lick the Plate would be a great vehicle for artists throughout Michigan to tell their stories to a wide audience and promote their endeavors. "The restaurant, music and arts sectors in Michigan have all suffered over the past 18 months and Lick the Plate has always been about promoting these folks so that exposure matters more than ever now as they bounce back. I'm also excited to feature guests from culinary, music and arts communities statewide and national and the local gems here in Ferndale and metro Detroit. Streaming will give us that opportunity."

Boylan was also excited about working with the talented board members that created Ferndale Radio including Dave Kim, Daniel Riley, Michael Zadoorian, Rob Paul, Jeremy Olstyn, Dave Phillips and board president Michelle Mirowski. Boylan added: "The creativity on this team equals or surpasses that of any in commercial radio in Detroit and offers the eclectic tastes and musical diversity that prior to this could only be heard on public radio as a small percentage of their programing. They offer the perfect mix of radio broadcast, podcast and streaming coming soon for Lick the Plate and I'm excited to be a part of their content mix."

Board President Michelle Mirowski is equally excited to have Lick the Plate on Ferndale Radio and it's expanded reach. "I've been a big fan of Lick the Plate since it was on 93.9 The River. We are thrilled to bring it back on 100.7 Ferndale radio in a longer format that is perfectly suited for the content David delivers. He's cultivated a big following throughout Michigan with Lick the Plate and will give our audience a unique listening option on Fridays. Once our online streaming begins, the entire world can enjoy this excellent program."

Lick the Plate Quick Facts:

- 725 Lick the Plate Coast News Columns

- 1,050 Radio/podcast guests between San Diego, Detroit/Windsor and Northern Michigan

- Podcasts in each market average over 10,000 listens per episode and 50,000 total per week over 5 episodes

- Sponsors have included Casinos, Restaurants, Event Venues, Regional & National Brands and Grocery Chains

About Lick the Plate

Host David Boylan has interviewed over 1,000 culinary, culture and music personalities over the past 14 years. Boylan launched Lick the Plate as a column in the Coast News in Encinitas, California where it still runs contributes to Edible San Diego and Traverse Magazine. The show started on 102.1 KPRI in San Diego in 2011, then in 2014 moved to the Entercom group of stations in San Diego including KSON, FM94/9, and Sunny 98.1. In 2015 LTP expanded to 93.9 The River in Detroit and Windsor, Ontario then joined MyNorth.com , part of MyNorth Media in Traverse City, Michigan along with airing on KLT The Rock Station and Music Radio The Fox FM . It now airs on Q100 in Northern Michigan and 100.7 Ferndale Radio in metro Detroit. In San Diego, it airs on 101.5 KGB. Its unique format includes a range of guests from the culinary, culture and music worlds and tells their story through food and music. LTP is produced by Quinn Boylan and edited by Brooks Venters. More at www.lick-the-plate.com

About 100.7 Ferndale Radio

Launched on Black Friday 2017, WFCB-LP Ferndale Radio is a volunteer based non-commercial LPFM radio station serving Ferndale, Mich. The studio is located inside the Rust Belt Market, an artist, vintage, designer marketplace and venue in the heart of downtown Ferndale. Ferndale Radio airs content 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with live programming airing during the Rust Belt Market's operating hours. More at www.ferndaleradio.com

