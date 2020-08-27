Lick The Plate is Back in Northern Michigan Reaching a Wider Audience Than Ever on Q100

GRAYLING, Mich., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lick the Plate, where the Detroit/Windsor, San Diego, and Northern Michigan culinary, cultural and music communities tell their stories, is back on the air and in podcast format in Northern Michigan after a brief hiatus. It will launch on Monday, August 31, 2020. With respect to social distancing guidelines, the shows will be recorded via a combination of phone and on-premise interviews when either outdoor or safe indoor distancing can be provided.

Lick the Plate is back on the air in Northern Michigan on WQON with it's unique mix of guests from the culinary, culture and music worlds like past guests from Brengman Brothers Winery.

Host David Boylan who will be relocating back to his native Michigan will pick up where he left off, telling the stories of guests from the culinary, culture and music world in Northern Michigan. Given the turmoil of the last few months in all of those sectors, he felt that Lick the Plate is a great vehicle for people in those industries to tell their stories to a wide audience and promote their businesses. "The restaurant, music and arts sectors in Michigan have been hard hit by conditions beyond their control and Lick the Plate has always been about promoting these folks, and that exposure matters more than ever now. I'm also excited to feature guests from culinary, music and arts communities in a far wider geographic area now. There are folks in all those areas doing great things outside of the larger cities in Michigan and we will be exploring those hidden gems as well."

Blarney Stone co-owner Sheryl Coyne was equally excited to have Lick the Plate on Q100 and it's expanded reach. "I've been a big fan of Lick the Plate since we helped launch it in Traverse City three years ago and to have it back on with such expanded reach is exciting for both our listeners and advertisers. Host David Boylan and the show have cultivated a big following throughout Michigan and they give our listeners a fun and informative listening option during their late afternoon commutes and through podcast at www.q100-fm.com . It's a one-of-a-kind feature that combined with it's presence in Southeast Michigan, will now cover almost the entire state."

About Lick the Plate

Lick the Plate host David Boylan has interviewed over 900 culinary personalities over the past 12 years. Boylan launched Lick the Plate as a column in the Coast News in Encinitas, California where it still runs and has contributed to Edible San Diego. His on-air and podcast presence began on 102.1 KPRI in San Diego in 2011, then in 2014 moved to the Entercom group of stations in San Diego that include KSON, FM94/9, and Sunny 98.1. In 2015 the show expanded to 93.9 The River in Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario then joined MyNorth.com , a part of MyNorth Media in Traverse City, Michigan along with airing on KLT The Rock Station (97.5 and 98.9) and Music Radio The Fox FM (94.3 and 92.5) in Northern Michigan. It now airs on Q100 in Northern Michigan. In San Diego, the show airs on 101.5 KGB. Its unique format includes a plethora of guests from the culinary, culture and music worlds and tells their story through adventures in food and music. The show is produced by Quinn Boylan and edited by Brooks Venters. More at www.lick-the-plate.com

About Blarney Stone Broadcasting

Blarney Stone Broadcasting, Inc., the 2017 SBDC Small Business of the Year for NE Michigan is co-owned by Sheryl and Jerry Coyne and operates: WQON, Q100 The Only Place for Rock & Roll (Detroit Lions, University of Michigan Football and Grayling Viking Football and Basketball) including website q100-fm.com; FM 101.1, WGRY, (CBS Sports Talk, Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and University of Michigan Basketball) including website: upnorthsportsradio.com; AM1230, WMQU, leased to Relevance Radio. Blarney Stone Broadcasting assumed ownership of the stations based in Grayling on Oct. 2, 2012. Blarney Stone Broadcasting is currently operating a Local Market Agreement (LMA) and Joint Selling Agreement (JSA) with Mitten News Media including 94.5 WYPV; 106.3 WWMN, 1110 AM WJML, 1210 AM WJNL, 960 AM WHAK.

