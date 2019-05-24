Lick The Plate Lands on 100.7 KFMB San Diego

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lick the Plate, the original culinary and music feature with host David Boylan that launched in San Diego in 2011, and now airs in Detroit and Traverse City, Michigan, Windsor, Ontario, and is back on the air starting June 3 2019 in San Diego on 100.7 KFMB. Its popular blend of food and music conversation with an eclectic variety of culinary and music guests, has found a home on the dial that complements the diverse tastes in music and food Lick the Plate guests bring to the show.

Lick the Plate on 100.7 KFMB Lick the Plate host David Boylan

Boylan, whose tastes in music span many genres and decades thought 100.7 KFMB was a perfect fit for Lick the Plate for both the extensive music mix and the iconic on-air personalities that KFMB has brought on. "I am a huge fan of Chris Cantore and his co-host Meryl Klemow, Robin Roth, Mikey Esparza, Rick Lawrence and program director Mike Vasquez. They all have an authentic appreciation of a wide variety of music and that resonates with me as well as with a large segment of the listening audience. Having heard the dream concert lineups of over 800 Lick the Plate guests over the years, I've noticed very few have limited their choices to one genre. That true music variety has not been addressed on a San Diego radio station until now – and that's why this is such a great fit for Lick the Plate."

Mike Vasquez Director/Radio Programming had this to say about bringing Lick the Plate into the programming mix at KFMB. "We are committed to providing our audience with great music and compelling content. Food is a very popular content category with our audience, so Lick The Plate makes perfect sense for our station. I'm excited to add this feature to our programming lineup!"

Brian Busta, General Sales Manager at 100.7 KFMB, was equally enthusiastic. "I've been a big fan of Lick the Plate and have followed it closely over the years. Bringing the show to KFMB makes sense on many levels and we are excited to add this innovative content to our programming mix."

Lick the Plate on 100.7 KFMB will air five episodes Monday – Friday during the 7pm hour and repeated during the 10pm hour and will also be found on the station's website as a podcast.

Media and sponsorship inquiries:

David Boylan

215309@email4pr.com

858.395.6905

About Lick the Plate

Lick the Plate host David Boylan has interviewed over 800 culinary personalities over the past 12 years. Boylan launched Lick the Plate as a column in the Coast News in Encinitas, California where it still runs and has contributed to Edible San Diego. His on-air and podcast presence began on 102.1 KPRI in San Diego in 2011, then in 2014 moved to the Entercom group of stations in San Diego that include KSON, FM94/9, and Sunny98.1. In 2015 the show expanded to 93.9 The River in Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario and recently joined MyNorth.com, a part of MyNorth Media in Traverse City, Michigan along with airing on KLT The Rock Station (97.5 and 98.9) and Music Radio The Fox FM (94.3 and 92.5) in Northern Michigan. In San Diego, the show now airs on 100.7 KFMB. Its unique format that covers food, restaurants, music and sports allows the listening audience to really get to know the culinary talent behind their favorite restaurants. More at www.lick-the-plate.com

About KFMB

KFMB Stations, A Tegna Media Company is San Diego's leading multimedia company, operating CBS 8/KFMBTV, CW San Diego, AM 760 KFMB, 100.7 San Diego and Tegna Marketing Services, KFMB Stations is the market's only television/radio/digital/mobile media powerhouse serving the community round-the-clock. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

SOURCE Lick the Plate