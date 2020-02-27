Lick The Plate Now on Iconic San Diego Rock Station 101.5 KGB

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lick the Plate, the original San Diego culinary, culture and music feature with host David Boylan that launched in San Diego in 2011, and now airs in Detroit and Traverse City, Michigan, Windsor, Ontario, is now on 101.5 KGB in San Diego. Lick the Plate launched Monday, February 24, 2020 and airs at 7:15 and 9:15pm with their first guest being Chef/Partner Brian Malarkey from the Puffer Malarkey Group and of Top Chef fame. Malarkey also makes regular appearances on Food Network's Guys Grocery Games, Today Show and Good Morning America, Rachel vs Guy, Kids Cook Off, Chopped All-Stars and was the winning mentor on The Taste on ABC with Anthony Bourdain.

Lick the Plate host David Boylan and chef Brian Malarkey Lick the Plate sound engineer Brooks Venters, host David Boylan and Producer Quinn Boylan

Lick the Plate host David Boylan was excited to be on one of San Diego's iconic radio stations 101.5 KGB and thrilled to bring in such a high profile guest to kick things off. "Brian Malarkey has always been one of my favorite San Diego chefs and what he has accomplished both as a restaurateur and in the entertainment world is amazing. He is the perfect guest for our blend of food and music conversation and he also opened up about his time spent with Anthony Bourdain on The Taste. Add to that the fact that he was raised on a horse ranch in Oregon and is just a very funny guy, and it ended up being one of the best week of shows we've recorded for Lick the Plate in the nine years we've been on the air."

Boylan, whose tastes in music span many genres and decades thought 101 KGB was a perfect fit for Lick the Plate based on the iconic on-air personalities and the audience that can appreciate a food and music focused feature. "From their fabulous Green Flash concert series at Birch Aquarium to the annual KGB Sky Show, they have woven themselves into the fabric of the San Diego music community. I'm thinking Lick the Plate will be a great fit on KGB and I'm looking forward to bringing some fabulous guests to their airwaves and podcasts."

Lick the Plate on 101.5 KGB will air five episodes Monday – Friday during the 7:15pm and repeated at 9:15pm and will also be found on iHeart Radio and www.lick-the-plate.com as a podcast.

Lick the Plate is sponsored in San Diego by Stellar Solar, powering San Diego homes and businesses since 1998.

About Lick the Plate

Lick the Plate host David Boylan has interviewed over 900 culinary personalities over the past 12 years. Boylan launched Lick the Plate as a column in the Coast News in Encinitas, California where it still runs and has contributed to Edible San Diego. His on-air and podcast presence began on 102.1 KPRI in San Diego in 2011, then in 2014 moved to the Entercom group of stations in San Diego that include KSON, FM94/9, and Sunny98.1. In 2015 the show expanded to 93.9 The River in Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario and recently joined MyNorth.com, a part of MyNorth Media in Traverse City, Michigan along with airing on KLT The Rock Station (97.5 and 98.9) and Music Radio The Fox FM (94.3 and 92.5) in Northern Michigan. In San Diego, the show now airs on 101.5 KGB. Its unique format that interviews a plethora of guests from the culinary, culture and music worlds and allows guests to tell their story through their adventures in food and music. The show is produced by Quinn Boylan and edited by Brooks Venters. More at www.lick-the-plate.com

